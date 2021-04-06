Radintz acquires Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY – Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group has been acquired by Matthew H. Radintz.

Matthew began his career in financial services in 2005 with J.A. Counter and Associates, Inc. In 2009, he joined Mark Devereux when Mark founded Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group, Inc. For nearly twelve years, Matthew helped grow and operate western Wisconsin’s premier boutique financial planning firm.

“I am very excited to enhance our firms existing client experience, while continuing to develop Pinnacle’s client base,” said Matthew.

Matthew’s passion is educating and assisting individuals as they pursue their own financial and retirement goals. He has worked with advisors and clients in all facets, including wealth management, investment accounts, estate planning, charitable giving, life and disability insurance, annuities, and long-term care planning.

Matthew resides in Glenwood City, WI with his wife Angie and their 3 active kids. He holds life, accident, and health insurance licenses, FINRA registrations Series 7 and 63, and is an Investment Advisor Representative of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., a full-service broker-dealer.

Mr. Radintz is also an active volunteer within his community and serves as the President of the Glenwood City Wrestling Club. His interests are hunting, boating, motocross, and tending to his hobby farm.

“We are so excited to have Matthew take over full control of this firm as part of our national network. He has been there since the beginning. The firm’s clients know and trust him, so it is a perfect fit, and how all succession plans should work,” said Brian Heapps, President of Innovative Financial Group.

About Pinnacle Wealth Advisor Group

Pinnacle Wealth is an independent financial planning and investment management firm providing wealth management to individuals and trusts. Focused exclusively on building and preserving wealth, we deliver a disciplined approach including portfolio management, generating retirement income, income tax minimization strategies and risk management.

About Innovative Financial Group

Innovative Financial Group is the Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction located at 2908 Poston Ave, Suite 1, Nashville, TN 37203

Source: Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group