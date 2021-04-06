One dead as car strikes RR overpass

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

A single vehicle accident has claimed the life of one person. The accident was reported at about six a.m. Tuesday, April 6 when a passerby discovered that a westbound vehicle had struck the overpass structure of the Canadian National Railroad over County Highway S in Emerald Township.

Details of the accident were not available at press time for the Tribune Press Reporter. The Glenwood City Ambulance and Fire Department along with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department were at the scene.