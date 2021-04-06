Message from St. Croix County Public Health asking everyone to continue wearing masks

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Kelli Engen, Public Health Administrator

We were informed of the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision on March 31, 2021 to repeal the Governor’s mask mandate. We are meeting with our local and regional partners to determine the safest way to move forward for the people of our county and surrounding areas. The Supreme Court’s decision is unfortunate. We know that masks work to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep the people of our communities safe. Regardless of the decision we still recommend the wearing of masks as an important tool to fight this virus.

There continues to be cases of COVID-19 throughout Wisconsin, including all Western Wisconsin counties. There have also been cases of variants which may spread more easily. While there is no longer a statewide mask mandate, it is still the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Public Health to follow all COVID-19 precautions. This recommendation includes wearing a mask when in a public setting, enclosed space, or anytime there is close contact to another person outside of your household.

Everyone should continue to wear a mask. Masks act as a simple barrier that help prevent your respiratory droplets from reaching others. When you breathe, talk, cough, or sneeze you are releasing respiratory droplets that can spread the virus. Even if you don’t feel sick you should wear a mask. The virus can spread before someone develops symptoms or even if you are asymptomatic and show no symptoms.

Following these COVID-19 precautions in combination with vaccination is the best defense we have against this virus:

• Wearing a mask

• Physically distancing

• Avoiding crowds

• Washing your hands often

• Covering your coughs and sneezes

• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

• Monitoring your health

• Staying home when sick

• Getting vaccinated

Public Health and our partners are taking all available actions to prevent the spread of this virus in our communities. This includes vaccination, however those vaccinated also need to follow all COVID-19 precautions while we continue to wait for further guidance from medical experts on how long the vaccine protects you, how well it protects others, and the effectiveness against the variants.