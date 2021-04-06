Havenwood Scoop – 4-7-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Another week closer to Easter. It’s hard to believe last year on Easter we had 7’ of snow. We never know do we? I hope you all had a happy and blessed Easter. It was good to go to church and see my Holy Cross friends. The church looked so festive with candles and lilies. Monday we had our usual exercises and the class is expanding so we may have to move to a larger room. This week we are going to have a little true or false exercise. So here goes.

1. In 1900 the United States produced nearly 50% of the world’s cotton. This is true.

2. Hypothermia can occur in temps as high as 60 degrees on wet and windy days. This is true.

3. Macaws only lay 2 eggs. This is true, but only one will survive.

4. Only 50% of baby crocodiles survive to adulthood. False, only 10% do.

5. Because they have less of the hormone testosterone, women don’t gain as much muscle mass as men. This is true.

6. When swimming there is great stress to the joints. False, there is no great stress there.

7. The sun’s ultraviolet rays cause wrinkling and skin cancer. This is true.

8. Gazelles don’t walk until 6 months after they are born. False, they walk moments after birth in order to survive.

9. Cheetahs can run as fast as 100 miles per hour. This is false, however they can go up to 60 miles an hour.

10. Perch fish can grow up to 100 lbs. This is true.

11. General Motors Corporation started business in 1930. False, the year was 1908.

12. Excess weight causes raised blood pressure and forces the heart to work harder. Sorry, this is true.

13. Goldfish become brighter in color when kept in dim light. False, they lose their color. They remain gold only when kept in a pond or a bowl with adequate light.

14. Juneau, Alaska has a greater land area than any other city in the United States. True. It covers 3,108 square miles in size. New York City for instance covers only 320 and Los Angeles covers 455.

15. If the Nile River were stretched across the U.S. it would run from Los Angeles to Chicago. False. It would go farther from Los Angeles to New York.

16. Before 1863, postal service in the United States was free. True.

17. The mosquito quite can’t live in the North Pole. False. A mosquito can live anywhere. It is the hardiest of all the world’s insects.

18. A housefly can carry germs as far as 15 miles away from the original source of contamination. True. Yikes!

19. There are no such things as cooties. False. There is a kind of baby lice.

20. A queen bee uses her stinger only when she wants to sting another queen bee. True. She never uses it on workers, drones or people.

21. Mosquitoes don’t bite. True. They stab (great). They have no jaws. When attacking a victim they pierce it with their long proboscis and suck the blood up through their nasal passages. Good to know!

22. Women weren’t allowed to vote in France until 1944. True. What?!

23. Tablecloths were originally meant to serve as towels with which guests could wipe their hands after eating. Goodbye napkins!

24. And lastly it is estimated that a plastic container can resist decomposition up to 100 years. False. It can take up to 50,000 years. That’s why I avoid plastic.

On Friday we had our bingo with two coveralls so we had two lucky $5.00 winners. And Sunday we were visited by the Easter bunny and had a delicious ham dinner. Now, on to the next holiday!

Lois Kilde