Glenhaven Happenings – 4-6-2021

Glenhaven News

March 27-April 2

Several visitors were in over the weekend to visit their families. Emma Korbel’s family brought birthday cake to celebrate with her. All the residents also had cake with their lunch. Thank You, Korbel family! Happy Belated Birthday, Emma!

Next week will be Marilyn Knutson’s birthday.

We started Holy Week out with some Bible Trivia on Monday afternoon. We have some real Bible scholars. They did terrific! Some of the residents received palms from their church, which were put up in their rooms.

Exercises were done in rooms on Monday and Thursday.

The staff had training for a new computer program on Tuesday. Hopefully the transition goes well. So far, the reports are favorable.

We got the net out and played balloon volleyball on Tuesday. It’s been so long, I had trouble remembering how to put it together! Marian has a wicked swing at those balloons. We decided she must have been a volleyball player when she was in school. She also got a kick out of swatting the staff’s butts when she had a chance. Residents have plastic swatters shaped like hands to hit the balloons with. Everyone had a great time, but were pooped out when we finished.

Wednesday Jen returned to the beauty shop, and beautified many. Everyone was glad to have her back again.

Bingo was played in E household on Wednesday, and C & D on Thursday. Our treat afterwards on Thursday was called April Fool’s candy. It was like having chocolate flavored Jello. Actually it tasted pretty good, just a little strange!

Good Friday services were watched on TV by many residents. It was also popcorn day, and in the afternoon we colored Easter eggs. That’s always a fun activity. We had some very bright colors this year, so residents were letting them sit a little longer in the coloring. They will have them for breakfast on Easter morning. We also made some bunnies filled with candy to go on their lunch trays.

We have been having lots of visitors lately, which is great to see. Residents are loving it! Special “Thanks” to our Pastors who have been coming to visit. That means a lot to them.

Remember to call and make an appointment with Ashley when you want to come and visit so we are there to let you in.

Wishing all our readers a very Happy and Blessed Easter!