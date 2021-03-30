Havenwood Scoop – 3-31-2021

Happy St. Patrick’s Day (after the fact) I hope you had a good one! On St. Patrick’s Day here the staff put on an extra special bingo on the 17th. All the treats were green themed and even the coverall prize money was green! Imagine that. We even had green punch and green beans for heaven’s sake or our sake I should say. This week is name week so I just happen to have some name themed trivia. Here are some fun facts to get you started! Donald Duck’s middle name is Fauntleroy. Now you know. The “Granny Smith” apple was named after a woman called Maria Ann Smith. Do you remember the name of the dog on the RCA logo listening to a gramophone? Nipper, you are right. Prior to being named the “White House” the residence was known as the President’s Palace, the President’s House or the Executive Mansion. Which state is the only one to have just one syllable? Maine, you are right. My readers are so gifted. Listen to this, the full name of the city of Los Angeles is El Pueblo de la Reina de Los Angeles. Now memorize that. You might need to know it sometime. The car name FIAT comes from Fabbrica Italiana di Automobili Torino. But of course it does. There are people with the last name Name and the last name Names. I was driving through a cemetery in Menomonie one time and the last name on a headstone was “Coffin” speaking of names. Who were first known as the Quarrymen, Johnny and the Moondogs and Long John and the Silver Beatles? You are right, the Beatles. New York’s famous “Broadway” was originally known as the Wickquasgeck trail. I’m glad they changed it. And what is the name of the dog on the Cracker Jack box? The answer is in the beginning of this article, Bingo! And then there’s the Taco Bell dog (so many dog names to remember) it is Gidget. John F. Kennedy said “Forgive your enemies but never forget their names.” Good advice. The famous Barbie doll’s name is Roberts. Ken’s last name is Carson. I thought it was Kit Carson not Ken Carson. This is something I never knew and also never wondered about. What the L’s in L.L. Bean stood for. They stand for Leon Leonwood. And lastly the name of the space between one’s thumb and extended forefinger is purlicue. If nothing else I hope you remember the dogs’ names, and which was which.

Breaking news, we have a new tenant that arrived over the weekend. Many of you may know her. It is Lois Bosshart formerly from Glenwood City and before that Boyceville. She’s a nice addition to Havenwood and we’re glad she’s here. Welcome Lois Bosshart. On Sunday, the 21st the Downing Legion recognized Bob Bartz, also our tenant for being a Legion member for 74 years. Congratulations to you Bob! Nice that Spring is finally here! Be well.

Lois Kilde