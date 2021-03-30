Glenhaven News – 3-31-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Glenhaven News

March 20-26

Exercises were done in resident rooms on Monday and Thursday. Everyone feels better when they get limbered up a little.

We tried a new card game this week-golf. It went pretty good. By about the third round, the residents seemed to be catching on. Martha was our winner. After cards we did some manicures.

Church services on TV and Care conferences were on the agenda for Tuesday, which were followed in the afternoon with bowling, which we haven’t done for some time. Residents loved it. We did one household at a time, and Cherrie Timm was our highest scorer. Good job, everyone! We’re thinking maybe we should have names for our teams from each household. We need to keep up with Leaker’s! We’ll get the residents working on that.

Jen, the beautician, was not available this week, so Carol fixed the ladies hair on Wednesday.

Bingo was played in all 3 households on Wednesday and Thursday. We still have a good supply of candy bars from the Family Dollar, which are a hit at Bingo, as well as quarters, some puzzle books, jewelry, and lotions. Everyone really looks forward to Bingo day.

Friday was popcorn day, and we had a surprise visitor. The Easter Bunny hopped in for a visit! She delivered some treats to the residents. The Vierling family donated the buckets of goodies. They are wonderful! And it was wonderful for the Easter Bunnycome in for a visit!

Friday afternoon was spent doing crafts with the tenants at Grand Oaks. They made wreaths for their doors and Easter bunnies and chicks.

A lot of the staff have also been busy this week getting trained for a new computer program.

Wishing everyone a very Blessed Easter!