Boyceville HS finishes 3rd overall, MS wins Tournament at Marquette

The Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams competed at the virtual Marquette (WI) Invitational this past weekend with the high school team finishing 3rd overall and the MS team winning the MS Satellite Tournament.

Boyceville High School’s varsity team earned medals in 16 out of 30 events, with tournament championship gold medals being earned in Boomilever (Brady Helland, Connor Sempf), Gravity Vehicle (Helland, Nathan Corr), Ping Pong Parachute (Corr, Grace Edlin), Robot Tour (Corr, Greg Moore-Kamuti), and Wright Stuff (Corr, Helland). Silver medals were earned in Horticulture (Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke), Helicopters (Corr, Helland), and Water Quality (Shiloh Wheeldon, Corr). Bronze medals were earned in Astronomy (Helland, Luke Becker), Detector Building (Corr, Sempf), Forensics (Corr, Shiloh Wheeldon), Machines (Moore-Kamuti, Helland), and Protein Modeling (Ella Holden, Bygd, Ruhnke). Fourth place medals were earned in Solar Power (Luke Becker, Moore-Kamuti) and Virtual Geocaching (Sempf, Corr). A fifth place medal was earned in Experimental Design (Ella Holden, Bygd, Ruhnke).

Boyceville Middle School’s varsity team earned gold medals in 22 of the 30 events, scoring a near school record of 24 points. Boyceville Middle School earned individual medals in all 30 events, with the JV-Blue team earning medals in four events and the JV-Red team also earning medals in four events.

“I am really proud of all of the hard work the kids have been putting forth during this challenging stretch of tournaments” said Boyceville Head Coach Andy Hamm. “I have no doubt that all of this hard work will prepare the students well for the state tournament.”

Boyceville High School and Boyceville Middle School will compete at the state tournament on April 17th. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.

Final Results of the Slinger Invitational

HS Division (varsity teams only)

Rank / Team / Score

1 Marquette University (WI) 27

2 Menomonie (WI) 50

3 Boyceville (WI) 97

4 Belleville (WI) 97

5 Racine Prairie School (WI) 165

6 Medford (WI) 176

7 Slinger (WI) 193

8 Wausau West (WI) 215

9 Advanced Tech Academy (NV) 219

10 Beloit Turner (WI) 256

11 Evansville (WI) 286

12 Kohler (WI) 293

13 Pewaukee (WI) 309

14 Lakeland Union (WI) 309

15 Cambridge (WI) 326

16 Knox Central (KY) 326

17 St. Anthony’s (NY) 329

18 Marshall (WI) 350

19 Elk Mound (WI) 384

20 Westborough (MA) 392

21 Allen County-Scottsville (KY) 402

22 Bloomer (WI) 441

23 West Bend West (WI) 490

24 Bardstown (KY) 541

MS Division (varsity teams only)

Rank / Team / Score

1 Boyceville (WI) 24

2 STEAM Heat (TN) 44

3 Janesville (IA) 88