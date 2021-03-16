Sunnyside Shamrocks 4-H Club updates

submitted by Michael Clark – Reporter

We have been meeting virtually through Zoom this past year. Each month we have a couple members give speeches or demonstrations on a topic of their choices. In November we all did crafts and baked cookies together from our homes. It was fun to have fresh cookies at our meeting. Although we were not together, it was still fun to see everyone’s faces on Zoom and do something together.

In December we always do a Corn Auction and Caroling, we wanted to make sure we could do this again safely this year. We did a virtual Corn Auction and an all bid on Facebook for envelopes which had a surprise gift card in them. It was different to do a silent auction instead of a real corn auction, but I still had fun. We also shared prepared songs done by our members on Zoom and played a virtual game called Kahoots and Trivia. We also donated money and supplies to help the Lion’s Club with baskets and to WestCap for families at Christmas.

In January we discussed winter safety and played Kahoots again. In February, we made tie blankets together over Zoom. It was fun to watch and learn how to make different types of tie blankets. We also discussed donating these to Cancer bags for Cancer patients. Some of our members did Clover College through the county 4-H program. Others are doing book clubs, writing clubs, arts and crafts workshops, animal workshops, photography, Stem, and 4-H challenges through the county/state and so much more. Although we can’t be together, 4-H is still active virtually. We are excited to be able to meet again in person soon. We are hoping to have a spaghetti dinner in May, if the state allows us too. Our next meeting is March 21st, 2020 at 6:00pm. Our plan is to help pack the chemo bags.