Out-of-state vehicle title and registrations can now be done online

Wisconsin residents can now title and register their vehicles with out-of-state titles online. Nearly all Wisconsin title transfer applications can now be initiated online with Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) eMV Public online application.

“Over the past few years, nearly 19% of all used vehicle title transactions were for out-of-state vehicles,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “That’s more than 100,000 DMV customers each year who now have the opportunity to conveniently apply online for expedited processing. It’s part of our ongoing effort to offer greater customer service.”

More than half (63%) of these out-of-state transactions were for automobiles. Vehicle buyers along Wisconsin’s borders often purchase their vehicles close to home but in another state. This system enhancement will be very helpful for our customers obtaining a Wisconsin title for these private vehicle sales. The majority of motor vehicle dealers continue to process titles for their customers.

Last year, Wisconsin DMV welcomed 50,344 new residents to Wisconsin amid a pandemic. This new online system will help make becoming a Wisconsin resident and obtaining Wisconsin plates, including some specialty plates, even easier.