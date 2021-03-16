Menomonie Optimist Club honors Corr and Edlin

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Despite the coronavirus limiting many activities, Dunn County youth continue to do amazing things, and the Menomonie Optimist Club continues to honor those achievements through its Youth of the Month program. Two students from Boyceville are the latest honorees.

Nathan Corr of Boyceville High School is an honored Youth of the Month. Nathan has been a stalwart of the Science Olympiad program, earning over 160 medals in competitions. He has also participated in seven drama and musical performances during his high school career.

Nathan’s career direction has been shaped by his interest in engineering and electronics. He plans to seek a mechanical engineering degree in college, which he hopes will be at either the Coast Guard or U.S. Naval Academy, where his applications are awaiting admission decisions.

Optimists also recognize Grace Edlin of Boyceville High School as a Youth of the Month. Through her involvement in Science Olympiad, drama productions, Solo Ensemble and Honors Band performances, she has represented the school well. In addition, Grace has regularly tutored other Science Olympiad and music students.

The sciences are Grace’s chosen career direction, especially having completed several AP science courses. She plans to attend the University of Minnesota to study neurology and ultimately aim for the Medical School at the University of Minnesota.

The Menomonie Optimist Club is meeting virtually during the pandemic, but continues to serve the youth of Dunn County through programs such as the Youth of the Month, Dictionary Program for all third graders in the county, and a scholarship program for the four school districts in Dunn County, and other youth-oriented activities.