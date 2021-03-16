Glenwood City School Board Candidate: Nate Simmons

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Nate Simmons is one of three candidates for two positions on the Glenwood City Board of Education in the April 6 election.

Simmons, age 41, is an incumbent and will be on the ballot with incumbent Chuck Draxler and challenger Jodi Rochelle Main.

Simmons took his oath of office June 15, 2020, replacing Lisa Logghe on the Board of Education to fill the remainder of Logghe’s term, which expires in April of this year. The school board approved Logghe’s resignation on April 27, 2020, and her resignation became effective May 31, 2020.

Simmons’ family includes his wife Awbria, and children Elijah, Isabella, Analia, Micah and Jack.

He works as an operations engineer at a product qualification laboratory and earned an associate’s degree in aerospace technology.

Here are Simmons’ answers to a questionnaire, which asked candidates to try and limit their responses to each question to 100 words or less, sent out by the Tribune Press Reporter:

Why did you decide to run for a position on the Board of Education?

I had been looking for an opportunity to serve in the community for some time. My children have attended, are currently attending, or will attend this school which means I have a vested interest in the quality of education being provided. Also, I think the school board, administration, and all personnel here do a wonderful job. I was hoping to learn as much from them as possible because life long learning is how you become a little bit better version of you each and every day.

What about your background or education or values or personality makes you particularly suited to serve on the school board?

Haha, that’s a heck of a question to answer in 100 words or less… I think, as for my background, I bring an outside perspective to the table. Also, I was exposed to a lot of high stress decision making during my military service and it has helped me to keep a cool head when making difficult decisions. My time in the Air Force also helped to instill a solid set of principles in both my personal and professional life. Integrity, service, and excellence are key components to success and I strive to achieve these every single day. All in all, my values can be summed up as God, family, country. In that order. I’m only here to do what’s best for both your children and mine. Sometimes those decisions are popular. Sometimes they aren’t. I’m ok with both.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unique challenges for school districts over the past year. What challenges related to COVID-19 do you anticipate will be facing the school district in the years to come?

I have never been more proud of an administration than I was this past year. All of the administrators handled this insanity virtually flawlessly. The entire staff worked themselves to the brink of exhaustion. When the staff needed some time and flexibility the administration and the school board responded. I don’t know what the future will hold. No matter what it is this team will rise to meet any and all challenges, of that I am certain

What do you believe to be the biggest issues facing the Glenwood City school district?

One thing I’ve learned since joining the Board is that a school district is an extremely complex organization requiring a mammoth-sized effort from a lot of highly competent individuals in order to be done correctly. I think we have those individuals in this district, and I think they do a fantastic job. Now I’ve only been at this for about 9 months and I still have a lot to learn. I think this district operates at a high level and I also think that it would be completely inappropriate for someone as new as I to propose any major changes. In my experience, if an organization is operating at 90% capacity (10% from perfect) you would only desire to make small changes or tweak things just a little after considering all sides. Any change you make WILL have unintended consequences you won’t be able to predict. Anyone who is shaking their fist in the air demanding or promising change probably does not know what they are talking about.

With that being said, I think Corona did lay to bare some hiccups in our communication strategies. I think we could definitely address this as a team this year and come up with some viable solutions to keep our student families more informed.

Why are you the best candidate for the Board of Education?

I cannot tell you if I’m the “best” candidate. I’m just a hard-working father trying to serve a community that has provided so much good for his family. I will say one thing that sets me apart is I’ve never worked in the school district as an employee. I don’t play favorites, nor do I have an ax to grind with this administration that may cloud my judgment. I will assess the information provided and, to the best of my ability, cast my vote for the option which will make your children’s lives and hopefully your lives better.

Other comments?

Thank you for the opportunity to serve. It is truly an honor.