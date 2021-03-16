Glenwood City School Board Candidate: Jodi Main

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Jodi Rochelle Main is one of three candidates for two positions on the Glenwood City Board of Education in the April 6 election.

Main, age 37, will be on the ballot with incumbents Nate Simmons and Chuck Draxler.

Main has been married to Christopher Main for nearly 15 years. They have six children: Taylor Porter, age 20; Jackson, Kylie and Austin, age 12; Aleena, age 11; and “our angel in heaven,” Olivia Main.

Main, who is a registered nurse, served as the Glenwood City school district’s full-time school nurse in 2016-17 and 2017-18, when she started her own company, J&J Hillside Hollow LLC, a Community Based Residential Facility (CBRF) for physically and developmentally disabled adults.

She served the district in a contracted position overseeing the health assistant in 2018-19 and 2019-20 through October of 2020, when she resigned.

In addition to being the administrator and owner of J&J Hillside Hollow, Main is a health and wellness advocate and an independent brand promoter for Le-VeL.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from UW-Green Bay.

Here are Main’s answers to a questionnaire, which asked candidates to try and limit their responses to each question to 100 words or less, sent out by the Tribune Press Reporter:

Why did you decide to run for a position on the Board of Education?

I have always had a desire/passion to be an advocate for people. My entire nursing career speaks to this and with having 4 children in GCSD, one with significant special needs, this is the best place for me to be actively involved with advocating for my children and the children of GCSD.

What about your background or education or values or personality makes you particularly suited to serve on the school board?

I believe that my values are directly related to my education and background. I have been a nurse for 17 years, with a significant portion of that being a Private Duty Nurse for special needs children in GCSD. I spent many days/hours in the district in that capacity which jumpstarted my advocacy knowledge and background. The past 4 years I was the School District Nurse, providing direct care, oversight, management of all children in the district. I established very professional and personal relationships with the students, their parents, and the staff at GCSD. I have a business in the community, which shows the invested time I plan to have within our town.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unique challenges for school districts over the past year. What challenges related to COVID-19 do you anticipate will be facing the school district in the years to come?

It appears as though the COVID-19 Virus will not be “going away”. The continued need of increased sanitary protocols will be important to keep the spread down. Children are less susceptible; however, the spread can spiral fast if we are not prepared and continuing the important tasks of preventing the spread. Protecting the staff as it is obvious it is more detrimental to elder population will need to be of utmost importance. Just like other viruses/illnesses, continued health protocols for illnesses in the school will need to be a priority which will be important for that to be in coordination with the School Nurse, Public Health and the State of Wisconsin. These will be important things to consider for increased budgeting needs for the Wellness Department.

On another note, if we continue with the same guidelines of having to “quarantine” for COVID, (positive case or close contact) we will need to remember while we don’t plan to have a virtual option as a whole for next year, we do need to have this as an option to keep our kids involved as much as possible to maintain our academics. A better plan in place for this for the upcoming years would be of utmost importance for the students and families.

What do you believe to be the biggest issues facing the Glenwood City school district?

The issue of biggest concern would be in relation to communication. As a whole, communication and collaboration with the parents/community seems to be lacking. Without the communication, trust is lost, and relationships become ruined. Another issue that comes to mind is in relation to staffing and retaining good staff/teachers. Turnover in the school system has a direct effect on the students and their parents.

Why are you the best candidate for the Board of Education?

I believe I am the best candidate because I am caring, compassionate and a hard worker. I am an empathetic person always wanting to help and do more, while also being very direct and relatable. My drive and determination are some of my best qualities. I fully believe this can only help add value to our Board of Education.