Glenwood City School Board Candidate: Chuck Draxler

Chuck Draxler is one of three candidates for two positions on the Glenwood City Board of Education in the April 6 election.

Draxler, age 41, is an incumbent and will be on the ballot with incumbent Nate Simmons and challenger Jodi Rochelle Main.

Draxler is married to Lara Draxler and has a daughter, Isabel, age 17; a son, Henry, age 16 and a daughter Gretchen, age 13.

Along with his father and brother, Draxler is a dairy farmer, and together, they operate Lofty Acres Dairy. He has farmed for 20 years.

Draxler is a 1998 graduate of Glenwood City High School. He earned a technical degree in Radio Broadcasting from Brown Institute in 1999.

Draxler, who has served on the board the past four years, was appointed to the Board of Education on September 11, 2017, to replace Dr. Charles Rasmussen, whose resignation was approved by the school board on August 14, 2017, and whose term ended in April of 2018.

Draxler was elected to the Board of Education in the spring election in 2018 and took his oath of office April 23, 2018.

Here are his answers to a candidate questionnaire, which asked candidates to try and limit their responses to each question to 100 words or less, sent out by the Tribune Press Reporter:

Why did you decide to run for a position on the Board of Education?

I am fully invested in this community. As such, I wish to serve my neighbors the best way I can. Being on the School Board has given me the opportunity to serve families in my community. I believe that the Glenwood City School District is a great place for students to learn and grow, and I want to help make it even better.

What about your background or education or values or personality makes you particularly suited to serve on the school board?

I believe that my background in a vocational career gives me a point of view that is important on the School Board. Not every graduate needs to, nor should, attend a 4-year university. There are numerous opportunities for our kids in one of the technical trades. I whole-heartedly support that choice and wish to give students more opportunities in this area.

Through the years I have learned the value of hard work, perseverance, and the willingness to admit failure. I know firsthand the importance of being able to make a change and adapt. I also know how to identify the root of a problem and work as team to fix the issue.

My dad, brother, and I have to collaborate and make decisions together on almost a daily basis. Those skills have served me well on the GC Board of Education. I am experienced in listening to different points of view and collaborating with others to get the best solution.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unique challenges for school districts over the past year. What challenges related to COVID-19 do you anticipate will be facing the school district in the years to come?

Through the hard work and dedication of our staff and students at GC, I believe we are in a good spot considering all the challenges this year has brought. Except for a 2-week shutdown in our middle school and high school in November and individual illness/close contact absences, our kids have been in school for in-person learning.

I know that there will be some deficiency to overcome compared to a normal year, but compared to schools across Wisconsin and across the country, I think we will compare favorably. The board and administration is currently looking at ways to “close the gaps” for some of our students who may have fallen behind. The addition of another special ed teacher is one particular item that has my support.

What do you believe to be the biggest issues facing the Glenwood City school district?

The enrollment at Glenwood City School District continues to decline. I believe the long-term outlook for growth is positive, but in the meantime it is a challenge. As our student population shrinks so does our budget. The reduced funding may mean that students might not have all the opportunities that were there even a few years ago. However, these challenges also provide an opportunity for creative solutions. We must focus in on what is most important and doing those things extremely well. We must make sure that all we do at Glenwood City Schools is done with excellence.

Why are you the best candidate for the Board of Education?

I have the experience, the temperament, and the knowledge to be an effective member of our Board of Education. I will do my utmost to act in the best interest of our kids and our taxpayers. I will listen to all perspectives with the goal of understanding.