Boyceville High School finishes 3rd overall, Middle School wins Science Olympiad Tournament at Menomonie

The Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams competed at the virtual Menomonie (WI) Invitational this past weekend with the high school team finishing 3rd overall and the MS team winning the MS Satellite Tournament.

Boyceville High School’s varsity team earned medals in 18 out of 30 events, with tournament championship gold medals being earned in Boomilever (Brady Helland, Connor Sempf), Gravity Vehicle (Helland, Nathan Corr), Ping Pong Parachute (Corr, Grace Edlin), and Wright Stuff (Corr, Helland). Silver medals were earned in Boomilever (Madison Andrews, Lacota

Brown), Detector Building (Sempf, Corr), Forensics (Shiloh Wheeldon, Elliona Staves), Horticulture (Ali Ruhnke, Libby Bygd), Robot Tour (Corr, Greg Moore-Kamuti), and Virology (Luke Becker, Edlin). Bronze medals were earned in Astronomy (Helland, Luke Becker) and Virtual Geocaching (Corr, Sempf). Fourth place medals were earned in Anatomy & Physiology (Edlin, Helland), GeoLogic Mapping (Shiloh Wheeldon, Staves), Machines (Moore-Kamuti, Helland), Mystery Build (Elijah Farrell, Logan Windsor), Protein Modeling (Ella Holden, Bygd, Ruhnke), Solar Power (Luke Becker, Corr), and Water Quality (Corr, Shiloh Wheeldon).

Boyceville Middle School’s varsity team earned gold medals in 15 events and were led by Caden Wold and Peter Wheeldon earning seven event medals, Parker Coombs and Lauren Becker earning six medals, Becca Wyss, Delaney Olson, Levi Becker, Zoey Hellendrung, and Chelsi Holden earning five medals, Emily Fetzer and Chelsi earning four medals, Zach Kersten earning three medals, and Alison McRoberts, Hailey Hellendrung, Emma Hicks-Knowles, and Karen Schaff earning two medals.

“Our students have been working really hard this season and I am so proud of our students juggling all of their school work and preparations for Science Olympiad, which is clearly helping the team to continue to improve” said Boyceville Head Coach Andy Hamm. “We will continue to work hard with another tournament coming up right away next weekend in preparation for state next month.”

Boyceville High School will compete at their final invitational next weekend at the Marquette University High School Invitational in preparation for the state tournament on April 17th. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.

Final Results of the Slinger Invitational

HS Division (varsity teams only)

Rank / Team / Score

1 Marquette University (WI) 32

2 Menomonie (WI) 47

3 Boyceville (WI) 83

4 Belleville (WI) 89

5 Lake Central (IN) 95

6 Whiting (IN) 138

7 Hudson (WI) 155

8 Slinger (WI) 173

9 Maple Mountain (UT) 225

10 St. Croix Central (WI) 227

11 Kohler (WI) 231

12 Baldwin-Woodville (WI) 270

13 Bloomer (WI) 279

14 Riverton (UT) 299

15 New Richmond (WI) 368

MS Division (varsity teams only)

Rank / Team / Score

1 Boyceville (WI) 31

2 Menomonie (WI) 32

3 Janesville (IA) 83