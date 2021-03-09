GC School planning for graduation

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — After a year of COVID-19 lock downs and shut downs, social distancing, masks, Zoom meetings and distance learning, a marked decrease in positive cases and the availability and administration of vaccines may soon usher in a return of some normalcy in our daily lives.

With that in mind, the Glenwood City School District is beginning to plan for such milestones as Prom and the annual rite of Spring – Graduation.

Middle school/high school principal Patrick Gretzlock told a full board, including Lori Klinger who was participating virtually while presumably on vacation, that plans for graduation, prom and more are in the works during the March 8 regular meeting of the Glenwood City School Board which was held in the commons area to accommodate the large audience that attended Monday night’s session.

Gretzlock informed the Board that after exploring options that it had been decided to host a more traditional ceremony for graduation which is set for Saturday morning, May 23. The event will be preceded by the senior awards banquet to be held Friday morning, May 22.

Gretzlock said that a maximum of 44 students could be graduating this spring.

Attendance at the ceremony, however, will be limited according to Gretzlock. Student and family members will received admission but the ceremony will be closed to the public and there will be no band. Still Gretzlock estimated that there could be 300 in attendance which was more than double what the school had for any home athletic event this past winter sports season.

Prom is also poised to return in 2021 after being canceled a year ago.

Gretzlock reported that the junior class officers have invited the senior class officer’s team to work with them in planning this years event which is slated to take place May 1 but like graduation, it will not be open to the public.

Finally, Gretzlock announced that planning is underway for an all-school musical. Apparently, choir director Angela Lamb and instrumental director Matt Lamb are collaborating on a production of “The Addams Family.”

The musical is set for two performances – one on Friday evening, April 16 followed by a matinée on Saturday afternoon, April 17. Seats will be limited and the production will not be open to the public but may be available to view via live stream. Practice began yesterday, March 9.

In her report to the Board, Director of Pupil Services and Special Education Nicole Brite gave an overview of the Child Development Day that was held in February as well as updates on the state assessment and summer school planning.

Elementary principal Betsy Haltinner reported on the information gathered from the technology focus groups with staff members and talked about the success of another Dr. Seuss Week.

In other business, the board approved the retirement of paraprofessional Barbara Voeltz and the resignation of Tristan Kittilson as the junior varsity assistant football coach.

The Board’s next meeting is slated for Monday, March 22.