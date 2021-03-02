Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad each earn 11 medals at Badger Invite
The Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams competed at the virtual Badger (WI) Invitational this past weekend with the high school team finishing 10th out of 62 teams and the middle school team finishing 15th out of 57 teams.
Boyceville High School earned a tournament championship in Boomilever (Brady Helland, Connor Sempf). Silver medals were earned in Wright Stuff (Nathan Corr, Brady Helland), Mystery Build (Elijah Farrell, Logan Windsor), Gravity Vehicle (Brady Helland, Nathan Corr), and Boomilever (Madison Andrews, Lakota Brown). A fourth place medal was earned in Virtual Geocaching (Nathan Corr, Connor Sempf). Fifth place medals were earned in Digital Structures (Connor Sempf, Nathan Corr), Forensics (Shiloh Wheeldon, Elliona Staves), and Gravity Vehicle (Oscar Wyss, Hunter Chovan). A sixth place medal was earned in Horticulture (Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke). A seventh place medal was earned in Protein Modeling (Ella Holden, Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke).
Boyceville Middle School earned tournament champion gold medals in Boomilever (Parker Coombs, Caden Wold), Elastic Launch Glider (William Engel, Chelsi Holden), and Horticulture (Emily Fetzer, Delaney Olson). Silver medals were earned by Karen Schaff and Emma Hicks-Knowles in Boomilever. Bronze medals were earned in Game On (Becca Wyss, Zach Kersten), Mousetrap Vehicle (William Engel, Zoey Hellendrung), Mystery Build (Caden Wold, Parker Coombs), and Road Scholar (Zach Kersten, Peter Wheeldon). A fifth place medal was earned in Experimental Design by Delaney Olson, Zoey Hellendrung, and Chelsi Holden. Eighth place medals were earned by Peter Wheeldon and Parker Coombs in Mission Possible and Samantha Stoveren and Ashlyn Sorensen in Boomilever.
“Our students are doing an outstanding job of working on improving all of their events to improve the team score,” said Boyceville Head Coach Andy Hamm. “It is great to see the students working this hard. I am really proud of all of their hard work as we continue through this very different season.”
The event was hosted by Madison Hamilton Middle School and Madison West High School.
Boyceville Middle and High School will next be in action virtually at the Menomonie Invitational on March 13th, followed by the Marquette Invitational on March 20th. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.
Final Results of the Badger Invitational – HS Division
Rank / Team / Score
1 Marquette University (WI) Gold 58
2 Menomonie (WI) Maroon 73
3 Madison West (WI) Molecular 171
4 Lake Forest Academy (IL) 197
5 Vernon Hills (IL) Blue 215
6 Madison West (WI) Nuclear 222
7 Belleville (WI) Platinum 241
8 Madison West (WI) Atomic 265
9 Marquette University (WI) Cobalt 278
10 Boyceville (WI) Varsity Purple 352
11 Rochester Mayo (MN) 389
12 Racine Prairie (WI) A 418
13 Madison West (WI) Material 428
14 Legacy (ND) Black 439
15 Medford (WI) Red 483
16 Slinger (WI) Uno 483
17 Bismarck (ND) 488
18 Menomonie (WI) White 532
19 Eagan (MN) 557
20 Lakeland Union (WI) 573
21 Brookings (SD) 616
22 Marquette University (WI) Copper 663
23 Madison West (WI) Copper 690
24 Rockford Christian (IL) 690
25 Vernon Hills (IL) White 700
26 Evansville (WI) 719
27 Wausau West (WI) 735
28 Springfield (OH) Blue 744
29 St. Anthony’s (NY) 755
30 Fulton Science Academy (GA) 1 757
31 Pewaukee (WI) 770
32 Belleville (WI) Gold 777
33 Madison La Follette (WI) 785
34 Platteville (WI) 825
35 Goshen (NY) 827
36 Cambridge (WI) 832
37 The College Prep School (CA) 834
38 Vernon Hills (IL) Silver 855
39 Marquette University (WI) Silver 874
40 Legacy (ND) Gold 879
41 Racine Prairie (WI) B 880
42 L’Anse Creuse (MI) 918
43 Calumet (MI) Grey 926
44 West Bend (WI) 930
45 Tappan Zee (NY) A 1028
46 Menomonie (WI) Gold 1031
47 Rockford Christian (IL) Royal 1045
48 Denmark (WI) Varsity 1066
49 Medford (WI) White 1069
50 Madison Memorial (WI) 1075
51 Sheboygan North (WI) 1089
52 Springfield (OH) White 1093
53 Fulton Science Academy (GA) 2 1130
54 Slinger (WI) Due 1130
55 Boyceville (WI) JV 1180
56 Medford (WI) Black 1202
57 Mount Horeb (WI) 1279
58 Denmark (WI) JV 1353
59 Calumet (MI) Blue 1380
60 Lake Central (IN) B 1449
61 Lake Central (IN) Gold 1449
62 Tappan Zee (NY) B 1449
Final Results of the Badger Invitational – MS Division
Rank / Team / Score
1 Daniel Wright (IL) Green 47
2 Madison Hamilton (WI) Nuclear 132
3 Daniel Wright (IL) White 133
4 Hawthorn North (IL) Gold 230
5 Kennedy (CA) Sapphire 234
6 Kennedy (CA) Amber 270
7 Kennedy (CA) Diamond 288
8 Alexander G. Bell (IL) 337
9 Madison Hamilton (WI) Molecular 340
10 Madison Eagle (WI) Varsity 371
11 Hawthorn North (IL) Blue 381
12 Science & Arts Academy (IL) A 386
13 Madison Hamilton (WI) Atomic 393
14 Harmony School (TX) 407
15 Boyceville (WI) Varsity Purple 449
16 Hudson (WI) Blue 464
17 Mount View (MD) A 472
18 Madison Hamilton (WI) Compound 530
19 Hawthorn South (IL) 588
20 Science & Arts Academy (IL) JV Blue 588
21 Kennedy (CA) Cyan 594
22 Hawthorn North (IL) Eagle 621
23 JR Fugett (PA) 652
24 U of Chicago Lab (IL) 653
25 Rockford Christian (IL) 660
26 Science & Arts Academy (IL) JV Green 665
27 Hudson (WI) White 686
28 Bedford (CT) 697
29 Wachter (ND) Jedi 708
30 Waunakee (WI) 737
31 Magsig (OH) JV 754
32 Magsig (OH) Gold 760
33 Autrey Mills (GA) A 761
34 Conrad School of Science (DE) 780
35 Platteville (WI) A 786
36 Wachter (ND) Sith 810
37 CJH (NY) MS 814
38 Coleytown (CT) 849
39 Madison Eagle (WI) JV 861
40 Mount View (MD) B 862
41 Autrey Mills (GA) B 884
42 Rockford Christian (IL) JV-1 914
43 Hawthorn South (IL) JV 937
44 Mount View (MD) C 962
45 Hawthorn North (IL) JV4 991
46 Rockford Lutheran (IL) 1003
47 Platteville (WI) B 1006
48 Ballenger Creek (MD) 1043
49 Cambridge NIkolay (WI) 1064
50 Boyceville (WI) JV-Blue 1073
51 Shorewood (WI) Intermediate 1082
52 Rockford Christian (IL) JV-2 1138
53 Boyceville (WI) JV-Red 1183
54 Washington (MI) Blue 1198
55 Harmony School (TX) JV 1260
56 Washington (MI) Gray 1262
57 Kennedy (CA) Jade 1277