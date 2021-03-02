Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad each earn 11 medals at Badger Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams competed at the virtual Badger (WI) Invitational this past weekend with the high school team finishing 10th out of 62 teams and the middle school team finishing 15th out of 57 teams.

Boyceville High School earned a tournament championship in Boomilever (Brady Helland, Connor Sempf). Silver medals were earned in Wright Stuff (Nathan Corr, Brady Helland), Mystery Build (Elijah Farrell, Logan Windsor), Gravity Vehicle (Brady Helland, Nathan Corr), and Boomilever (Madison Andrews, Lakota Brown). A fourth place medal was earned in Virtual Geocaching (Nathan Corr, Connor Sempf). Fifth place medals were earned in Digital Structures (Connor Sempf, Nathan Corr), Forensics (Shiloh Wheeldon, Elliona Staves), and Gravity Vehicle (Oscar Wyss, Hunter Chovan). A sixth place medal was earned in Horticulture (Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke). A seventh place medal was earned in Protein Modeling (Ella Holden, Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke).

Boyceville Middle School earned tournament champion gold medals in Boomilever (Parker Coombs, Caden Wold), Elastic Launch Glider (William Engel, Chelsi Holden), and Horticulture (Emily Fetzer, Delaney Olson). Silver medals were earned by Karen Schaff and Emma Hicks-Knowles in Boomilever. Bronze medals were earned in Game On (Becca Wyss, Zach Kersten), Mousetrap Vehicle (William Engel, Zoey Hellendrung), Mystery Build (Caden Wold, Parker Coombs), and Road Scholar (Zach Kersten, Peter Wheeldon). A fifth place medal was earned in Experimental Design by Delaney Olson, Zoey Hellendrung, and Chelsi Holden. Eighth place medals were earned by Peter Wheeldon and Parker Coombs in Mission Possible and Samantha Stoveren and Ashlyn Sorensen in Boomilever.

“Our students are doing an outstanding job of working on improving all of their events to improve the team score,” said Boyceville Head Coach Andy Hamm. “It is great to see the students working this hard. I am really proud of all of their hard work as we continue through this very different season.”

The event was hosted by Madison Hamilton Middle School and Madison West High School.

Boyceville Middle and High School will next be in action virtually at the Menomonie Invitational on March 13th, followed by the Marquette Invitational on March 20th. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.

Final Results of the Badger Invitational – HS Division

Rank / Team / Score

1 Marquette University (WI) Gold 58

2 Menomonie (WI) Maroon 73

3 Madison West (WI) Molecular 171

4 Lake Forest Academy (IL) 197

5 Vernon Hills (IL) Blue 215

6 Madison West (WI) Nuclear 222

7 Belleville (WI) Platinum 241

8 Madison West (WI) Atomic 265

9 Marquette University (WI) Cobalt 278

10 Boyceville (WI) Varsity Purple 352

11 Rochester Mayo (MN) 389

12 Racine Prairie (WI) A 418

13 Madison West (WI) Material 428

14 Legacy (ND) Black 439

15 Medford (WI) Red 483

16 Slinger (WI) Uno 483

17 Bismarck (ND) 488

18 Menomonie (WI) White 532

19 Eagan (MN) 557

20 Lakeland Union (WI) 573

21 Brookings (SD) 616

22 Marquette University (WI) Copper 663

23 Madison West (WI) Copper 690

24 Rockford Christian (IL) 690

25 Vernon Hills (IL) White 700

26 Evansville (WI) 719

27 Wausau West (WI) 735

28 Springfield (OH) Blue 744

29 St. Anthony’s (NY) 755

30 Fulton Science Academy (GA) 1 757

31 Pewaukee (WI) 770

32 Belleville (WI) Gold 777

33 Madison La Follette (WI) 785

34 Platteville (WI) 825

35 Goshen (NY) 827

36 Cambridge (WI) 832

37 The College Prep School (CA) 834

38 Vernon Hills (IL) Silver 855

39 Marquette University (WI) Silver 874

40 Legacy (ND) Gold 879

41 Racine Prairie (WI) B 880

42 L’Anse Creuse (MI) 918

43 Calumet (MI) Grey 926

44 West Bend (WI) 930

45 Tappan Zee (NY) A 1028

46 Menomonie (WI) Gold 1031

47 Rockford Christian (IL) Royal 1045

48 Denmark (WI) Varsity 1066

49 Medford (WI) White 1069

50 Madison Memorial (WI) 1075

51 Sheboygan North (WI) 1089

52 Springfield (OH) White 1093

53 Fulton Science Academy (GA) 2 1130

54 Slinger (WI) Due 1130

55 Boyceville (WI) JV 1180

56 Medford (WI) Black 1202

57 Mount Horeb (WI) 1279

58 Denmark (WI) JV 1353

59 Calumet (MI) Blue 1380

60 Lake Central (IN) B 1449

61 Lake Central (IN) Gold 1449

62 Tappan Zee (NY) B 1449

Final Results of the Badger Invitational – MS Division

Rank / Team / Score

1 Daniel Wright (IL) Green 47

2 Madison Hamilton (WI) Nuclear 132

3 Daniel Wright (IL) White 133

4 Hawthorn North (IL) Gold 230

5 Kennedy (CA) Sapphire 234

6 Kennedy (CA) Amber 270

7 Kennedy (CA) Diamond 288

8 Alexander G. Bell (IL) 337

9 Madison Hamilton (WI) Molecular 340

10 Madison Eagle (WI) Varsity 371

11 Hawthorn North (IL) Blue 381

12 Science & Arts Academy (IL) A 386

13 Madison Hamilton (WI) Atomic 393

14 Harmony School (TX) 407

15 Boyceville (WI) Varsity Purple 449

16 Hudson (WI) Blue 464

17 Mount View (MD) A 472

18 Madison Hamilton (WI) Compound 530

19 Hawthorn South (IL) 588

20 Science & Arts Academy (IL) JV Blue 588

21 Kennedy (CA) Cyan 594

22 Hawthorn North (IL) Eagle 621

23 JR Fugett (PA) 652

24 U of Chicago Lab (IL) 653

25 Rockford Christian (IL) 660

26 Science & Arts Academy (IL) JV Green 665

27 Hudson (WI) White 686

28 Bedford (CT) 697

29 Wachter (ND) Jedi 708

30 Waunakee (WI) 737

31 Magsig (OH) JV 754

32 Magsig (OH) Gold 760

33 Autrey Mills (GA) A 761

34 Conrad School of Science (DE) 780

35 Platteville (WI) A 786

36 Wachter (ND) Sith 810

37 CJH (NY) MS 814

38 Coleytown (CT) 849

39 Madison Eagle (WI) JV 861

40 Mount View (MD) B 862

41 Autrey Mills (GA) B 884

42 Rockford Christian (IL) JV-1 914

43 Hawthorn South (IL) JV 937

44 Mount View (MD) C 962

45 Hawthorn North (IL) JV4 991

46 Rockford Lutheran (IL) 1003

47 Platteville (WI) B 1006

48 Ballenger Creek (MD) 1043

49 Cambridge NIkolay (WI) 1064

50 Boyceville (WI) JV-Blue 1073

51 Shorewood (WI) Intermediate 1082

52 Rockford Christian (IL) JV-2 1138

53 Boyceville (WI) JV-Red 1183

54 Washington (MI) Blue 1198

55 Harmony School (TX) JV 1260

56 Washington (MI) Gray 1262

57 Kennedy (CA) Jade 1277