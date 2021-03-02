12 BULLDOGS AND 5 HILLTOPPERS ON TEAMS: D-SC wrestlers earn 2020-21 all-conference honors
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
2020-21 D-SC
WRESTLING FIRST TEAM
106 Ian Radintz GC
112 Kaleb Casey SV/E
120 James Knight GC
126 Tristan Neisinger SV/E
132 Gabe Knops GC
138 Nate Stuart BV
145 Ira Bialzik BV
152 Max Schmitt SV/E
160 Thomas Moede GC
170 Tyler Dormanen BV
182 Brayden Wolf SV/E
195 Trett Joles BV
220 (tie) Ethan Brunner DUR
220 (tie) John Kelfstad BV
285 Keegan Plemon BV
SECOND TEAM
106 Noah Evenson BV
113 Brady Mast BV
120 Brice Evenson BV
126 Emma Gruenhagen BV
132 Ashton Crawford MON
138 Dawson Hartung DUR
145 Brett Baker DUR
152 Cody Wagner MON
160 Peyton Ponath BV
170 Alan George MON
182 Kyle Lipke BV
195 Paul Schwebach SV/E
285 Trenton McNamara GC
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Trett Joles (senior) of Boyceville