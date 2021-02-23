TCE participates in Kids Heart Challenge 2021

FOR THE LAST three weeks, Tiffany Creek Elementary (TCE) in Boyceville has been participating in the Kids Heart Challenge, formally known as Jump Rope for Heart. Pictured above is third-grader Rayne Kendall (center), who was TCE’s top fundraiser, along with teacher Corey Day (right)are presenting a check to Renee Davis (left) of the American Heart Association for $6,700! “I am very humbled by the support of our students, staff, and community. With all that is going on with COVID-19, I thought anything would be good, and we go on to break our previous record of $5,000,” stated Day. The Kids Heart Challenge was three fold this year. Kids took on challenges to move more, drink more water, and do acts of kindness. Day noted that TCE also incorporated a strong stance against tobacco, to educate students on what the CDC is calling a pandemic among adolescents, vaping. —photo submitted