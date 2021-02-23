Boyceville HS earns medals in six events at the University of Cincinnati Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The Boyceville High School Science Olympiad team competed at the virtual University of Cincinnati (OH) Invitational on February 13th with the varsity team placing 21st out of 98 teams from across the nation. There were no divisions based on school size.

Tournament championship gold medals were earned by seniors Nathan Corr and Grace Edlin in Ping Pong Parachute and Corr and senior Brady Helland in Wright Stuff. Silver medals were earned by senior Connor Sempf and Helland in Boomilever. A bronze medal was earned by Helland and junior Greg Moore-Kamuti in Machines. Fourth place medals were earned by juniors Shiloh Wheeldon and Elliona Staves in Forensics and freshmen Peter Wheeldon and Caden Wold in Ping Pong Parachute. A fifth place medal was earned by Helland and Corr in Gravity Vehicle, and an eighth place medal was earned by juniors Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in Boomilever.

“Our students did a great job competing at a very challenging tournament with many high caliber teams” said Boyceville head coach Andy Hamm. “I am really impressed with the hard work all of the students are putting in to get better every day in preparation for the state tournament in April.”

Boyceville High School will next be in action virtually at the Badger Invitational with the Middle School on February 27th. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.

Final Results of the University of Cincinnati Science Olympiad



Invitational Tournament

Rank / Team / Score

1 Blue Valley West (KS) 347

2 Bayard Rustin (PA) A 394

3 Northville (MI) A 404

4 Marquette University (WI) A 406

5 Homeschool Science Colorado (CO) 533

6 Chaminade (NY) A 574

7 Belleville (WI) A 612

8 Princeton Day School (NJ) 662

9 St. Edward (OH) 682

10 New Albany (OH) 696

11 Marquette University (WI) B 699

12 Lakota East (OH) 724

13 Naperville North (IL) A 734

14 Ames (IA) A 736

15 Kingsway Regional (NJ) 762

16 Northmont (OH) A 765

17 Madison West (WI) A 787

18 River Hill (MD) 836

19 Conestoga (PA) 849

20 Summer Creek (TX) 857

21 Boyceville (WI) Varsity 863

22 Fayetteville-Manlius (NY) A 869

23 Pearl City (HI) 874

24 Lancaster (OH) 891

25 Columbia (NY) 892

26 South Windsor (NJ) A 896

27 Conestoga (PA) B 903

28 Tokay (CA) A 920

29 Bismarck (ND) 948

30 Cincinnati Country Day (OH) A 949

31 Arcadia (CA) A 954

32 Westborough (MA) A 954

33 The Westminster Schools (GA) A 979

34 Madison West (WI) B 979

35 Westborough (MA) B 986

36 Naperville North (IL) B 1011

37 Northview (OH) A 1037

38 Springfield (OH) A 1054

39 The Seven Hills School (OH) 1066

40 Kellenberg Memorial (NY) 1068

41 Eastern Camden County Regional (NJ) 1068

42 Aurora (OH) 1072

43 Loveland (OH) 1112

44 St. Xavier (OH) A 1153

45 Farmington (MN) 1167

46 St. Ignatius (OH) A 1214

47 South Windsor (NJ) B 1282

48 Wyoming (OH) 1282

49 Tomball Memorial (TX) 1302

50 Plattsburg (NY) A 1305

51 Winchester Thurston Upper School (PA) 1336

52 Francis Lewis (NY) A 1345

53 Saint Anthony’s (NY) 1353

54 Buffalo Grove (IL) A 1368

55 St. Edward (OH) B 1383

56 Northmont (OH) B 1390

57 Mt. Lebanon (PA) A 1414

58 Chaminade (NY) B 1424

59 Fayetteville-Manlius (NY) B 1430

60 Fort Loramie (OH) 1444

61 Oakland Hills (MD) 1457

62 Lebanon (OH) 1462

63 Warwick/Ephrata (PA) 1492

64 Lambert (GA) A 1507

65 Providence (NC) 1528

66 Tokay (CA) B 1557

67 Apple Valley (MN) 1559

68 Columbia (NY) B 1583

69 Lake Placid (NY) 1588

70 Buffalo Grove (IL) B 1607

71 Boyceville (WI) JV 1614

72 Belleville (WI) B 1629

73 Lambert (GA) B 1667

74 Madison Central (KY) A 1741

75 Heritage Homeschool (OH) 1757

76 Eastern Camden County Regional (NJ) B 1774

77 Mt. Lebanon (PA) B 1786

78 Lancaster (OH) B 1856

79 Springfield (OH) A 1871

80 Princeton Day (NJ) B 1873

81 St. Xavier (OH) B 1914

82 Cincinnati Country Day (OH) B 1952

83 Ames (IA) B 1972

84 Madison Central (KY) B 2007

85 North Pocono (PA) A 2134

86 St. Ignatius (OH) B 2167

87 duPont Manual (KY) A 2215

88 Bayard Rustin (PA) B 2231

89 Northville (OH) B 2251

90 The Seven Hills School (OH) B 2255

91 Westlake (OH) 2267

92 Francis Lewis (NY) B 2276

93 Tomball Memorial (TX) B 2280

94 Arcadia (CA) B 2300

95 duPont Manual (KY) B 2300

96 North Pocono (PA) B 2300

97 The Westminster School (GA) B 2300

98 Westlake (OH) B 2300