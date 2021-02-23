Boyceville HS earns medals in six events at the University of Cincinnati Invite
PROTECTED CONTENT
The Boyceville High School Science Olympiad team competed at the virtual University of Cincinnati (OH) Invitational on February 13th with the varsity team placing 21st out of 98 teams from across the nation. There were no divisions based on school size.
Tournament championship gold medals were earned by seniors Nathan Corr and Grace Edlin in Ping Pong Parachute and Corr and senior Brady Helland in Wright Stuff. Silver medals were earned by senior Connor Sempf and Helland in Boomilever. A bronze medal was earned by Helland and junior Greg Moore-Kamuti in Machines. Fourth place medals were earned by juniors Shiloh Wheeldon and Elliona Staves in Forensics and freshmen Peter Wheeldon and Caden Wold in Ping Pong Parachute. A fifth place medal was earned by Helland and Corr in Gravity Vehicle, and an eighth place medal was earned by juniors Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in Boomilever.
“Our students did a great job competing at a very challenging tournament with many high caliber teams” said Boyceville head coach Andy Hamm. “I am really impressed with the hard work all of the students are putting in to get better every day in preparation for the state tournament in April.”
Boyceville High School will next be in action virtually at the Badger Invitational with the Middle School on February 27th. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.
Final Results of the University of Cincinnati Science Olympiad
Invitational Tournament
Rank / Team / Score
1 Blue Valley West (KS) 347
2 Bayard Rustin (PA) A 394
3 Northville (MI) A 404
4 Marquette University (WI) A 406
5 Homeschool Science Colorado (CO) 533
6 Chaminade (NY) A 574
7 Belleville (WI) A 612
8 Princeton Day School (NJ) 662
9 St. Edward (OH) 682
10 New Albany (OH) 696
11 Marquette University (WI) B 699
12 Lakota East (OH) 724
13 Naperville North (IL) A 734
14 Ames (IA) A 736
15 Kingsway Regional (NJ) 762
16 Northmont (OH) A 765
17 Madison West (WI) A 787
18 River Hill (MD) 836
19 Conestoga (PA) 849
20 Summer Creek (TX) 857
21 Boyceville (WI) Varsity 863
22 Fayetteville-Manlius (NY) A 869
23 Pearl City (HI) 874
24 Lancaster (OH) 891
25 Columbia (NY) 892
26 South Windsor (NJ) A 896
27 Conestoga (PA) B 903
28 Tokay (CA) A 920
29 Bismarck (ND) 948
30 Cincinnati Country Day (OH) A 949
31 Arcadia (CA) A 954
32 Westborough (MA) A 954
33 The Westminster Schools (GA) A 979
34 Madison West (WI) B 979
35 Westborough (MA) B 986
36 Naperville North (IL) B 1011
37 Northview (OH) A 1037
38 Springfield (OH) A 1054
39 The Seven Hills School (OH) 1066
40 Kellenberg Memorial (NY) 1068
41 Eastern Camden County Regional (NJ) 1068
42 Aurora (OH) 1072
43 Loveland (OH) 1112
44 St. Xavier (OH) A 1153
45 Farmington (MN) 1167
46 St. Ignatius (OH) A 1214
47 South Windsor (NJ) B 1282
48 Wyoming (OH) 1282
49 Tomball Memorial (TX) 1302
50 Plattsburg (NY) A 1305
51 Winchester Thurston Upper School (PA) 1336
52 Francis Lewis (NY) A 1345
53 Saint Anthony’s (NY) 1353
54 Buffalo Grove (IL) A 1368
55 St. Edward (OH) B 1383
56 Northmont (OH) B 1390
57 Mt. Lebanon (PA) A 1414
58 Chaminade (NY) B 1424
59 Fayetteville-Manlius (NY) B 1430
60 Fort Loramie (OH) 1444
61 Oakland Hills (MD) 1457
62 Lebanon (OH) 1462
63 Warwick/Ephrata (PA) 1492
64 Lambert (GA) A 1507
65 Providence (NC) 1528
66 Tokay (CA) B 1557
67 Apple Valley (MN) 1559
68 Columbia (NY) B 1583
69 Lake Placid (NY) 1588
70 Buffalo Grove (IL) B 1607
71 Boyceville (WI) JV 1614
72 Belleville (WI) B 1629
73 Lambert (GA) B 1667
74 Madison Central (KY) A 1741
75 Heritage Homeschool (OH) 1757
76 Eastern Camden County Regional (NJ) B 1774
77 Mt. Lebanon (PA) B 1786
78 Lancaster (OH) B 1856
79 Springfield (OH) A 1871
80 Princeton Day (NJ) B 1873
81 St. Xavier (OH) B 1914
82 Cincinnati Country Day (OH) B 1952
83 Ames (IA) B 1972
84 Madison Central (KY) B 2007
85 North Pocono (PA) A 2134
86 St. Ignatius (OH) B 2167
87 duPont Manual (KY) A 2215
88 Bayard Rustin (PA) B 2231
89 Northville (OH) B 2251
90 The Seven Hills School (OH) B 2255
91 Westlake (OH) 2267
92 Francis Lewis (NY) B 2276
93 Tomball Memorial (TX) B 2280
94 Arcadia (CA) B 2300
95 duPont Manual (KY) B 2300
96 North Pocono (PA) B 2300
97 The Westminster School (GA) B 2300
98 Westlake (OH) B 2300