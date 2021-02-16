Sunday morning power outage affected about 800 customers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

According to an Excel Energy spokesperson about 800 customers were impacted by the power outage Sunday morning. The outage was felt in the Glenwood City and Downing area.

Power went off at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning because of a broken power line that was located in a remote area where access was difficult to get to.

The 20 below temperature that morning did not aid in the repair of the line but about half of those customers had their power back on by 11:30 a.m. and power to the rest was not restored until about 5:40 p.m.

Temperatures in the area continued to be below zero and on Monday morning, February 15, the temperature was at a minus 31 at the Tribune Office in Glenwood City.