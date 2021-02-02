SCC jury finds New Richmond man who crashed motorcycle in Glenwood City guilty

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

HUDSON — Following a two-day jury trial, a 37-year-old New Richmond man who crashed his motorcycle in Glenwood City has been found guilty of fleeing and obstructing an officer but not guilty of criminal damage to property.

Steven Tudahl was convicted in St. Croix County Circuit Court January 22 after being charged with two felony counts of fleeing an officer and causing criminal damage to property over $2,500 and two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana in connection with an incident that happened in Glenwood City the evening of August 26.

According to the police report, Tudahl fled from an officer, crashed his motorcycle, and when the officer arrived at the crash scene, Tudahl again attempted to flee and then drove into the passenger side of the squad car, causing a dent and a cracked windshield.

The jury went out to deliberate at 5:13 p.m. January 22 and returned at 7 p.m. with a verdict.

The jury found Tudahl guilty on Count 1 of fleeing or eluding a police officer, not guilty on Count 2 of causing criminal damage to property over $2,500 and guilty on Count 3 of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Judge Edward Vlack ordered the count of causing criminal damage to be dismissed.

St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Anderson requested a pre-sentence investigation, and although Judge Vlack did not order a PSI on January 22, the judge did order a PSI at a status conference on January 28.

On the first day of the trial, Judge Vlack dismissed the count of possession of marijuana without prejudice on a motion by District Attorney Anderson.

“Without prejudice” means the count is dismissed permanently.

At the time of a January 14 pre-trial hearing, Tudahl remained in custody at the St. Croix County jail on a probation hold.

Judge Vlack set bail at $1,000 cash on August 27.

Tudahl is scheduled for a sentencing hearing in St. Croix County Circuit Court on April 16 at 2 p.m.

Tudahl pleaded guilty in August of 2009 to a felony count of homicide by the negligent operation of a vehicle and was sentenced to five years in state prison and five years of extended supervision, according to online court records.

In addition, the judge sentenced Tudahl to complete eight hours of community service on the anniversary of the accident each year during the years of extended supervision.

Tudahl also pleaded guilty to two counts of negligent driving causing bodily harm with a reckless driving modifier and was sentenced to one year in prison, sentence withheld, on one count, and sentenced to one year and six months in prison on the other count, along with one year of extended supervision to be served consecutively to the extended supervision on the homicide charge and one year of extended supervision to be served concurrently.

All together, Tudahl was, in effect, sentenced to serve six and a half years in prison and six years of extended supervision and was still on extended supervision at the time he crashed his motorcycle in Glenwood City.

According to news stories, Tudahl’s fiancee, Larissa Dawn Christensen, age 27, of Glenwood City, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene after the Ford Explorer Tudahl was driving crossed the center line in March of 2009 near the intersection of state Highway 63 and county Highway S and collided with a vehicle driven by Amy Dwyer, age 26, of Clear Lake.

The news story notes that Tudahl, age 26, of Woodville, did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the accident.

Noah Dwyer, age 5, suffered a severed spine during the collision and is permanently paralyzed, while his sister, Jaydin, ended up with a broken leg and bruises. Amy Dwyer was wearing a seatbelt, and the two children were in child car seats, according to the news story.