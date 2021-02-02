Havenwood Scoop – 2-3-2021

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

After two playoff games over the weekend the Packers won’t be going to the Super Bowl. A lot of disappointed fans but still riding with the Pack.

Monday’s activities included exercising and Scrabble—Queen Elizabeth’s favorite pastime. So if you play Scrabble, you’re in good company. Wednesday found us contemplating trivia questions. Like what’s the largest living thing on Earth? The giant Sequoia from California is the largest tree in the world. It is 275 feet tall and it weighs 2.7 million pounds. I thought it was me!

If you want to drive slow, don’t go to California. The minimum speed law in California prohibits slow driving because it affects the normal flow of traffic. You definitely have to be fast there! Are there more people on Earth or insects? The answer is insects. At the moment there are 7.8 billion people on Earth. But the total number of insects on our planet is estimated to be a billion times greater than the number of people.

Bob the Builder has four fingers on each hand. That wasn’t a problem until the cartoon came to Japan, where it was suggested the cartoon to be edited since in Japan having only four fingers implies membership in the Japanese mafia.

The “Simpson’s” animated series has the most episodes. It has an amazing number of 662 episodes. The fear of darkness is called Nyctophobia. It is a Greek word nyktos meaning night and phobia means dread.

Your parrot can speak but can it fly? Out of the 400 kinds of parrots, there is only one kind that can’t fly. That is the Kakapo parrot. So now you have been enlightened once again!

On Wednesday most of us got our COVID vaccinations. A slight arm ache was the only side effect. Friday was bingo day with a $5.00 coverall prize or a Green Bay Packer item. I’ll take the Green Bay Packer prize myself.

Here’s hoping my readership is doing well and let’s keep it that way! Adios Amigos!

Lois Kilde