Boyceville High School finishes 3rd overall out of 33 teams at Slinger

The Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams competed at the virtual Slinger (WI) Invitational this past weekend with the high school team finishing 3rd out of 33 teams and the MS team winning the MS Satellite Tournament.

Boyceville High School’s varsity team earned medals in 20 out of 30 events, including gold medals in Boomilever (Brady Helland, Connor Sempf) and Ping Pong Parachute (Nathan Corr, Grace Edlin). Silver medals were earned in Astronomy (Helland, Luke Becker), Gravity Vehicle (Corr, Helland), Protein Modeling (Ella Holden, Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke), Robot Tour (Corr, Greg Moore-Kamuti), Virtual Geocaching (Corr, Connor Sempf), and Boomilever (Madison Andrews, Lakota Brown). Bronze medals were earned in Horticulture (Ruhnke, Bygd), Sounds of Music (Sempf, Edlin), and Wright Stuff (Corr, Helland). Fourth place medals were earned in Anatomy & Physiology (Helland, Edlin), Fossils (Luke Becker, Ella Holden), and Ornithology (Helland, Edlin). Fifth place medals were earned in Circuit Lab (Moore-Kamuti, Logan Windsor), Detector Building (Sempf, Corr), Disease Detectives (Shiloh Wheeldon, Elliona Staves), GeoLogic Mapping (Shiloh Wheeldon, Staves), Machines (Helland, Moore-Kamuti), Solar Power (Luke Becker, Moore-Kamuti), and Gravity Vehicle (Oscar Wyss, Cody Harmon). Sixth place medals were earned in Water Quality (Shiloh Wheeldon, Corr), and Solar Power (Oscar Wyss, Hunter Chovan).

Boyceville Middle School’s varsity team earned gold medals 26 out of 30 events, and were led by Caden Wold and Peter Wheeldon winning seven individual event medals, Parker Coombs, Levi Becker, and William Engel earning five medals, Becca Wyss, Emily Fetzer, Lauren Becker, Delaney Olson, and Zoey Hellendrung earning four medals, Zach Kersten earning three medals, Chelsi Holden, Sydney Garbe, and Kylie Luedtke earning two medals, and Kaci Fisher, Tayler Drinkman, and Abby Bauer each earning a medal.

“I am really proud of all of the hard work of all of our students, as many students have been working hard to learn new events and fill in some of the holes left from last year’s teams” said Boyceville Head Coach Andy Hamm. “It is great for the students to have some success in these challenging times and continue to improve every tournament.”

Boyceville High School will next be in action virtually at the University of Cincinnati Invitational on February 13th followed by the Badger Invitational with the Middle School on February 27th. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.

Final Results of the Slinger Invitational

HS Division

Rank / Team / Score

1 Marquette University (WI) A 25

2 Belleville (WI) A 89

3 Boyceville (WI) Varsity 90

4 Marshfield (WI) 128

5 Mount Vernon (IA) 133

6 Racine Prairie (WI) A 141

7 Marquette University (WI) B 142

8 Slinger (WI) A 152

9 Medford (WI) A 168

10 Wausau West (WI) 170

11 Lakeland Union (WI) 208

12 Beloit Turner (WI) 222

13 Kohler (WI) 260

14 Evansville (WI) 269

15 Marquette University (WI) C 274

16 Madison Central (KY) A 310

17 Marshall (WI) 333

18 New Richmond (WI) 334

19 Riverton (UT) 336

20 Tappan Zee (NY) A 400

21 Elk Mound (WI) 403

22 Bardstown (KY) 414

23 Medford (WI) B 415

24 Shell Lake (WI) 442

25 Belleville (WI) B 455

26 Slinger (WI) B 461

27 Appleton Xavier (WI) 470

28 Racine Prairie (WI) B 507

29 Marquette University (WI) D 507

30 Madison Central (KY) B 628

31 Medford (WI) C 645

32 Tappan Zee (NY) B 678

33 Boyceville (WI) B 680