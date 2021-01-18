WIAA revises wrestling tournament series assignments and procedures

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association revised the 2021 Individual and Team Wrestling Tournament Series assignments and procedures.

The WIAA Sports Medical Advisory and the Board of Control approved an increase to six teams gathering for wrestling competitions during the period of Jan. 17-23, and an increase to eight teams beginning Jan. 30, which clears a threshold to conduct the Tournament Series with revised procedures.

For the individual tournament, the top two individuals in each weight class from each of the 16 regionals will advance to the one of the four sectionals per division, equating to eight qualifiers per weight class advancing to each sectional.

The top two individual finishers at each weight class from each of the four sectionals will advance to the State Individual Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Feb. 13.

Regional and sectionals will wrestle back to second place in all divisions with the top six places scoring.

For the team tournament, teams qualifying for State will be determined by point values assigned to individual placements in determining sectional team scores. The top two teams at each of the four sectionals qualify in Division 1. The sectional team champion at each of the four sectionals in each division will qualify in Division 2 and Division 3.

The State Team and Individual Tournaments in Division 1 will be held at Kaukauna High School. The Division 2 tournaments will be conducted at Adams-Friendship High School, and the Division 3 team tournament will be held at Wausau West High School with the individual tournament site to be determined. The team tournaments are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20.

“The Executive Staff and the WIAA Sports Medical Advisory Committee have become much more comfortable as the season has progressed with no major spreads of COVID-19 linked to high school sports or wrestling,” WIAA Deputy Director Wade Labecki said. “While the plan provides for significant reductions, this is the best opportunity that we can provide for our member schools and their wrestlers considering the pandemic restrictions.”

The WIAA, as defined by its Constitution, is a voluntary, unincorporated, and nonprofit organization. The membership oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 515 senior high schools and 48 junior high/middle level schools in its membership. For more information, please contact the WIAA office at (715) 344-8580.