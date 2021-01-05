Stafsholt takes oath of office for 10th Senate District

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

MADISON, WI – Rob Stafsholt (R – New Richmond) issued the following statement after being sworn in for his first term as Senator for Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District:

“I am honored and humbled by this opportunity and look forward to working hard for the people of the 10th Senate District. My oath of office and sworn duty to uphold the Constitution is something that I take very seriously. I am committed to continuing to be your voice in Madison,” said Stafsholt.

Stafsholt will be Chair of the Senate Committee on Sporting Heritage, Small Business and Rural Issues as well as Vice-Chair of the Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry. In addition, he will be serving on the Senate Committee on Financial Institutions and Revenue, the Senate Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform and the Senate Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges.

“The message I hear all across my district is the need to keep taxes down, rein in government overreach and focus on workforce development to fill job opening at our local businesses. I look forward to working with my colleagues to achieve these priorities. Over the next four years, I look forward to working on a number of issues that range from continuing to improve Wisconsin’s business climate to making state agencies more responsive and accountable to our residents,” stated Stafsholt.

Senator Stafsholt is encouraging constituents to contact his office with any questions, comments or concerns. The office contact information is listed below:

Telephone: (608) 266-7745

Email: Sen.Stafsholt@legis.wisconsin.gov

Mail: P.O. Box 7882 Madison, WI 53707-7882