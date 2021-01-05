Havenwood Scoop – 1-6-2021

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Whoops I skipped a week. I missed the deadline last week (it’s hard to find good help) but we’ll catch up this week. I’ll right the ship.

I hope you all had a Merry Christmas and are gearing up for New Years.

Last week besides a delicious supper on Christmas Eve, I made oyster stew and ate lefse and cookies. Keeping up with my old family traditions.

Santa came and left us all very fine gifts. Funny how he knew what we wanted and/or needed. Thanks Perry for stopping by!

This week has been good, too. I got all my shopping done and we got more snow so my Christmas wishes came true.

We exercised off all the Christmas goodies and meals. Thank goodness for that.

Some of our trivia for last week included the following facts.

We learned starfish don’t have blood. Instead starfish circulates nutrients by using seawater in their vascular system.

If you own anything by Samsung you may have wondered what it meant (I doubt it). Anyway, the name was chosen by the founder because he thought his company would be powerful and everlasting like stars in the universe. In the 70’s I saw the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Little did I know that the point on it weighs the same as 10 elephants. What-how did they come up with that theory?

The tower gets painted every 7 years manually. No rollers or spray guns, just buckets. It probably takes 7 years to do it! And the only country named after a woman is Saint Lucia.

When you’re cutting your lawn next summer and wonder why there’s so much grass, keep in mind there are 6000 species of it. If you take cold showers, you’re on the right track. Cold showers have more benefits than hotter temperatures. They help circulate the blood, stimulate weight loss and can even help with depression. To me a cold shower would cause depression don’t you?

Who loves macaroni and cheese the most? I thought I did but it’s the Canadians. They eat more mac and cheese than any country in the world. So if you’re having Canadians for dinner you know what to fix them.

Not to change the subject but the U.S. bought Alaska from Russia in 1866 for only $7.2 million.

To change the subject if you are afraid of earthquakes, get a snake. According to scientists they can feel an earthquake coming more than 75 miles away. I think I’m more afraid of snakes than earthquakes myself.

If you like Nutella you probably wonder where it was invented (Didn’t give it a thought). It was invented in Italy. Now you know.

So much for trivia. This week we’re gearing up for New Year’s Eve. Myself, I’m having cheesecake, crackers and herring and will toast the New Year in by drinking some Butter Beer. You can Google the recipe. It’s a Harry Potter thing.

As for New Year’s resolutions I plan on walking more and eating less, but it will probably end up walking less and eating more.

We now can have visitors if we meet in Glenhaven. Call for an appointment at 715-265-4555. We’d love to see you.

Today is the last day of 2020. Thank goodness cause its been quite a year and I’m ready to start a new one.

Remember, everyone should believe in something. I believe I’ll have another drink cause it’s New Year’s Eve!

Lois Kilde