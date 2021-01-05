Glenhaven News – 1-6-2021

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Glenhaven News

Dec. 26, 2020-Jan. 1,2021

It was another busy week here at Glenhaven.

We had in-room exercises and in-house beauty shop again this week. Next week our beautician will return to duty.

We also had our spelling bee, but did that in their rooms as well. This week it was Christmas themed, so they had to spell different cookie cutter shapes, which proved to be fairly easy, but the other category was table games, which proved to be a little more challenging, with names such as Rummikub, Parcheesi, and Yahtzee.

Church was again featured on Youtube and enjoyed by many.

Wednesday was the day for residents and staff to get their covid vaccinations. Thus far, the Glenhaven residents have been vaccinated, as well as staff that work at Glenhaven, if they wished. It took some time to get everyone done, but seemed to go quite smoothly. Everyone that received the shot will receive a second injection in 28 days. Here’s hoping it will help us all get through this that much quicker.

On New Year’s Eve, we played the “Luck” game in C household, then passed out snacks of cheese and crackers, summer sausage, pickled herring, and fruit cake. For drinks we had some wine, beer, Bubbly water, root beer, and grasshoppers. We hoped that was enough choices to make everyone happy.

Santa has still been busy delivering gifts to the building, including some wonderful blankets and lap robes, as well as many cards. He must be a very busy man to get all his work done!

We had two birthdays this week-Lorraine Schouten and Leonard Parent. Happy Birthday to you both! It’s kind of strange, but right now we have only one person with a January birthday. That doesn’t happen very often!

Here’s wishing everyone a “Happy New Year.”