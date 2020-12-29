Glenhaven News – 12-30-2020

Glenhaven News

Dec. 19-25

To keep the Christmas spirit going, we made lefse on Monday for the residents and the tenants. They always enjoy this yearly treat. I remember the days when my Mom would make it on top of the wood stove. Us kids ate it as fast as she could make it.

Pastor Brad did face to face visits on the Ipad with members of his congregation on Tuesday morning. They really enjoyed it, and Pastor Brad always get them to laugh. He’s decided to do his visits monthly until he is able to come again for services. Many residents also watched services on Youtube.

Carol did beauty shop on Wednesday morning, and in the afternoon we did some power Bingo. We did all three households, one at a time. We had some nice little gifts brought in from the community that we used for prizes, which they really enjoyed. Every gift was wrapped, so they had no idea what they were picking until they opened them. Everyone needs surprises for Christmas, right?

Exercises were done on Thursday morning, and in the afternoon, we distributed stockings filled with many goodies from one of our daycare families. Residents of C household also had treats from Ken’s family. Our plan was to then show the DVDs of the Boyceville choir, as well as the Dunn Dulcimers DVD, but we were unable to get them to work, so we will try to get that going this week.

Santa and his elves were here on Christmas morning delivering presents and many HOHOHOS. Residents enjoyed the jolly old elf, who also went down to visit Havenwood and Grand Oaks with treats for all. Resdents and tenants feasted on a traditional Christmas meal, including oyster stew.

Many families were here visiting their families this week, which was great to see. We have a plexiglass screen for indoor visits, which is working well, as it’s getting too cold outside. Just call if you would like to set up a time.

Thank you to all who helped to brighten the residents Christmas with your gifts, including our Secret Santas. We certainly appreciate all the community support and wish you all the best in the New Year!