GC girls cage Clayton Bears in non-conference contest

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City Girls Basketball team gave themselves an early Christmas present as they broke a five-game losing streak when they beat the Clayton Bears 67-34 at home Monday night, December 21st.

A happy head coach Carly Kittilson remarked that it was a fun game against Clayton.

“Our girls came out aggressively both on offense and defense, which was really nice to see,” said Kittilson. “I was very happy with the way we talked to each other on defense.”

Offensively, the Hilltoppers took control in the first half and put up 39 points to the Bears 25. Kendall Schutz led the scoring in the first half with ten points.

In the second half, the Lady Tops all but shut down the Bears who were only able to put nine points on the board. The Lady Tops were also hitting well from outside the arc in the second half with three pointers from Bella Rassbach, Yasmin Mendez, Schutz, and Delanie Fayerweather. The Hilltoppers combined for 28 points in the half.

“The girls worked well as a team and we did some nice things,” noted Kittilson. “I was happy with how our full-court press looked when we first put it on Clayton. It was nice to see the hustle and rotations by the girls. We took some nice shots and I thought we offensively rebounded pretty well.”

It was nice to see three Toppers in double digits as well. Rassbach led the way with 16 points followed by Schutz with 15 and Maddie Oehlke with 14.

The Lady Tops will have a nice break for the Holidays and then hit it the hardwood with three games scheduled for the first week in January. The Lady Toppers will host Clear Lake, whom they played on the road back in December, on Monday, January 4th, then hit the road as they travel to Elk Mound on Tuesday, Janaury 5th and Spring Valley on Thursday, January 7th.

Glenwood City (67)

FG-FT-F-TP: Rassbach 6-2-3-16, M. Oehlke 6-1-3-14, Mendez 2-0-3-5, Schutz 7-0-4-15, Voeltz 0-0-0-0, DeSmith 1-0-0-2, R. Oehlke 4-0-2-8, Olson 0-0-0-0, Wagner 1-0-0-2, Fayerweather 2-0-2-5, Draxler 0-0-0-0, Johnson 0-0-1-0. Total 29-3-18-67.

Clayton (34)

FG-FT-F-TP: Rundquist 0-0-0-0, Dodge 0-0-0-0, Bodsberg 2-1-3-7, King 4-8-3-16, Siemsen 0-0-0-0, Leslie 1-0-0-2, Coudron 0-0-1-0, Schridle 4-1-0-9. Total 11-10-7-34.

Glenwood City……………..39…..28 – 67

Clayton………………………..25……9 – 34

3-point goals: Glenwood City: Rassbach 2, M. Oehlke, Mendez, Schutz, Fayerweather. Clayton: Bodsberg 2.