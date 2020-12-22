Library Director will be leaving

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The City council learned Monday night at their regular meeting that Katie Schneider will be leaving her post as Library Director in Glenwood City at the end of this month.

Schneider informed the council of this action during her Library Report and then verbally told he members that she leaves behind the prospect of a new building for the library, “but it’s a better fit for my family,” she said. She has accepted a job offer in Spring Valley and noted that she lives in Spring Valley.

Council members praised her for her work in the community.

In her report, Schneider told the council that 150 people attended the Santa event on December 12th and noted that the library received a $50.00 donation after the event by someone in the community saying that this was a great idea for the kids to still get to see Santa this year.

She also highlighted the Christmas Light contest and noted that nine people have signed up and that the winner will receive $200 worth of Chamber Bucks.

Later in the meeting the Council approved the appointment of Nicole Langman to the library board.

Police Department receives $10,000 grant

Police Chief Robert Darwin informed the City council that the department has received a $10,000 grant and are purchasing a couple of computers and laptops. He also said that the new body cameras are operational.

He also updated the Council about personnel, noting that one of the two part-time officers who just recently was able to be on duty has an offer from another department.

Mayor John Larson spoke about the agreement with the county over the old school property. He said that St. Croix County has excused the back taxes on the old school property. He also noted that the paperwork has been done and filed where the city and Tyler Doornick exchange property, which will allow the construction of a new city municipal building. Doornick will get the property where the old well house is located and cash and the city will get the vacant lot between the community center and the Doornick property. This will allow room for the new building.