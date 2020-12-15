Lady Bulldogs bitten by E/PC Wolves

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

PLUM CITY — The Lady Bulldogs were only able to compete in one game this past week. Unfortunately they came up on the losing end as they lost to the Wolves of Elmwood/Plum City, 34-47 on Monday, December 7th.

Due to a COVID-related issue, this will be the girls’ last game until next Tuesday, December 22 when Pepin/Alma comes to the Dog House.

Because of injuries and restrictions due to covid the Lady Bulldogs were playing with a limited number of players.

“The girls worked hard again, we’re just shorthanded with injuries and restrictions so we ran out of gas in the second half,” noted the Bulldogs’ first-year head coach Jay Lagerstrom.

In the first half, the Lady Dawgs kept it fairly close and only trailed by six, 21-27, going into halftime. Kady Grambow led the scoring with ten of her 14 points coming in the first half.

In the second half the Lady Dawgs struggled to score points especially from the inside. They only mustered 13 points to the Wolves 20, who were led by Maggie Glaus’ 21 points.

“We’re playing with a really small lineup right now and were getting beat up in the paint with short and younger players,” remarked Lagerstrom. With six three pointers for the night, the Lady Dawgs scored more of their points from the outside as opposed to in the paint.

The Bulldogs, 0-2, also struggled from the free throw line where they shot a mere 38 percent from the line compared to the Wolves who were 70 percent from the free throw line.

Lagerstrom is hoping that when they get healthy and more players are back they will be able to turn things around.

He went on to say that he is proud of the effort that the girls are giving.

“They have a great work hard attitude, so we will improve,” concluded Lagerstrom.

Boyceville (34)

T-FT-F-TP: Olson 1-0-3-3, Lagerstrom 2-2-3-6, Montgomery 0-1-0-1, Hanestad 1-0-1-2, Grambow 4-3-4-14, Dunn 2-1-1-5, Stoveren 1-0-0-3. Total 11-6-12-34.

Elmwood/Plum City (47)

T-FT-F-TP: McDonough 0-2-4-2, I. Forster 1-0-0-2, Glaus 9-3-3-21, H. Forester 5-0-2-10, Webb 2-0-0-4, Blanford 2-2-3-8, Krogstad 0-0-2-0. Total: 19-7-15-47.

Boyceville…………………………21 13 – 34

Elmwood/Plum City……………27 20 – 47

3-point goals: Boyceville, Olson, Lagerstrom, Grambow 3, Stovren. Elmwood/Plum City Blanford 2.