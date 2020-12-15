Havenwood Scoop – 12-16-2020

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The staff has the halls and special rooms all decked out with Christmas decorations. It looks lovely. It’s too bad you can’t see it. Maybe next year.

The week began with some nail biting football games. I think I’m even on my bets now. Both the Packers and the Vikings managed to stay ahead of their games.

We’re still exercising three times a week. It does the old body good. We’re featuring Richard Gehlhaart as the December resident of the month.

Richard Arthur Gehlhaart was born on June 14, 1930 in Milwaukee in a predominantly German neighborhood to a country worker and a housewife who took care of two daughters and one wild son. He has not changed in 90 years. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a B.S. degree in Agriculture even without being on a farm. He went to work for a malt company in the research department, brewing beer. He was then transferred to Winona, Minnesota as a Maltster. He then changed to plastics as a quality control superintendent. He later was a store keeper, a route salesman and a sports store clerk. Richard got married in college and had one son and three beautiful daughters. He loves German food, everything outdoors, hunting, fishing, golf and 89 years of watching/listening to the Packers. He enjoys living in Havenwood because after the loss of his wife he now has many wonderful women to take care of him.

On Wednesday we had our usual trivia hour. Again, it was on a variety of subjects. The next time you get bit by a mosquito say “Stop it ladies” because only females bite you. If you’re looking for a lucrative job, maybe “Dog Food Tester” is for you. They can earn up to a salary of $30,000 just for tasting dog food (no thank you, I’m not hungry). If you want to give your significant other a diamond, maybe you could check out Jupiter. Scientists believe that a lightning storm on Jupiter turns methane into soot which hardens into graphite and then it rains diamonds (so much for the moon, I’m headed for Jupiter!)

If you want to go to McDonald’s don’t go to Iceland. They don’t have any there. They did but the Icelanders preferred to live healthy lives (No Lovin’ it there).

If dog food tasting doesn’t agree with you maybe you could be a tree counter. The only draw back is that you’d have to go to Germany. If you go to a park there you’ll notice that every single tree has a number on it. That’s because German specialists collect data on their age and condition. Interested? Apply now.

If for some reason you want to go to the smallest country in the world, go to the Vatican. Sounds good to me. Not to change the subject but the first oranges weren’t actually orange. The first and original oranges came from Southeast Asia and were green. There are still green oranges in warmer climates like Vietnam and Thailand.

Believe it or not people in Scotland have 421 words for snow. Some examples are sneesl (to start snowing), feefle (to swirl), flindrikin (for a light snow).

With that in mind I hope we have at least a flindrikin of snow for Christmas. Speaking of snow, every single snow flake has six sides. Scientists say that the water molecules which form the snow flake can only fit together in a way that it has 6 sides (very interesting!)

And lastly, neither the apple or apple pie is from America, it’s origin is in Asia and the first ever recipe for apple pie was from England.

That’s all folks!

~Lois Kilde