BHS Science Olympians win Division 2, BMS wins overall tournament at Boyceville

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE – The Boyceville High School Science Olympiad competed at the 14th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament this past Saturday, winning Division 2 and finishing in 12th overall out of 59 teams while the Middle School team finished in 1st overall out of 24 teams. This tournament was a virtual tournament of the Satellite Format where each team participated at their home school and completed tests electronically during set times and submitted video documentation and evidence for engineering events.

Boyceville’s varsity team was the champion of Division 2 and earned medals in 21 of 30 events, and were lead by gold medals in Solar Power (senior Nathan Corr, junior Luke Becker), Machines (Seniors Connor Sempf and Brady Helland), Detector Building (Corr and Sempf), Boomilever (Sempf and Helland), Ping Pong Parachute (Corr and Sempf), and Wright Stuff (Corr and Helland).

Silver medals were earned in Horticulture (juniors Ali Ruhnke and Libby Bygd), Virtual Geocaching (Corr and Sempf), Protein Modeling (junior Ella Holden, Bygd, and Ruhnke), Circuit Lab (juniors Greg Moore-Kamuti and Logan Windsor), and Gravity Vehicle (Corr and Helland).

Bronze medals were earned in Mystery Build (junior Elijah Farrell and Windsor), Sounds of Music (senior Grace Edlin and Sempf), Water Quality (junior Shiloh Wheeldon and Corr), Astronomy (Helland and Luke Becker), and Robot Tour (Sempf and Corr).

Fourth place medals were earned in Experimental Design (Ruhnke, Bygd, Ella Holden), Solar Power (senior Hunter Chovan and junior Oscar Wyss), and Gravity Vehicle (junior Cody Harmon and Oscar Wyss).

Fifth place medals were earned in Ornithology (Edlin and Helland), Anatomy (Edlin and Helland), and Boomilever (juniors Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown).

Sixth place medals were earned in Virology (Edlin and Luke Becker) and Forensics (junior Elliona Staves and Shiloh Wheeldon).

The Boyceville Middle School Science Olympiad Varsity also won Division 2 at their home invite, earning medals in 22 of 30 events.

Tournament champion gold medals were earned in Water Quality (eighth graders Amber Vandevrede and Makayla Nelson), Crime Busters (eighth graders Delaney Olson and Emily Fetzer), Game On (ninth graders Zach Kersten and Becca Wyss), Food Science (Becca Wyss and eighth grader Lauren Becker), Horticulture (Olson and Fetzer), Solar Power (ninth grader Parker Coombs and eighth grader Levi Becker), Disease Detectives (Lauren Becker and Vandevrede), Boomilever (Coombs and ninth grader Caden Wold), Robot Tour (Coombs and Wold), and Ping Pong Parachute (ninth grader Peter Wheeldon and Wold).

Silver medals were earned in Fossils (seventh grader William Engel and Lauren Becker), Write It, Do It (Peter Wheeldon and Wold), Virology (seventh graders Zoey Hellendrung and Chelsi Holden), Mystery Build (Wold and Peter Wheeldon), Machines (Levi Becker and Becca Wyss), Virtual Geocaching (Kersten and Peter Wheeldon), Anatomy (Lauren Becker and Fetzer), Code Busters (Wold, Becca Wyss, and Vandevrede), Road Scholar (Kersten and Peter Wheeldon), Elastic Launch Glider (Engel and Levi Becker), and Mousetrap Vehicle (Engel and Zoey Hellendrung).

Bronze medals were earned in Dynamic Planet (Chelsi Holden and Lauren Becker), Crime Busters (ninth graders Alison McRoberts and Hailey Hellendrung), Ornithology (Tayler Drinkman and Mackenzie Nelson), and Anatomy (Ella Nelson and Kaci Fisher).

The Boyceville Science Olympiad program would like to thank all of the participating teams and coaches and all of the other volunteers who made this event possible.