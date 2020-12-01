Havenwood Scoop – 12-2-2020

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Nov. 21-27

Sunday started out with a dream football day, both the Packers playing and the Vikings. It ended up with a nightmare football day as booth teams lost. There’s always next week for another big let down (Think positive).

Monday we did our routine exercises. We drag our feet going to them but feel better afterwards. Wednesday we had exercises again and also trivia time. Some of us played Scrabble in between. The candy canes we made last week look pretty spiffy on our doors. See photo of Don Lichter holding his.

Jumping back to trivia it was another eye opening session. We learned that Copenhagen is the most bike friendly city. Nearly half of the people there go to work by bicycle. I found out why food on a plane is sometimes bland. It’s because there’s a big chance that your sense of smell and taste will be 20-50% lower than usual.

Apparently the oldest hotel in the world is in Japan. In a city called Yamanashi there is a hotel that has been owned by 52 generations of the same Japanese family. Here I thought the oldest hotel was the Curtis Hotel in Minneapolis. Interestingly, French was the official language in England. It was spoken there for 450 years. The Wizard of Oz is a nick name actually. The full name of the Wizard is Oscar Zoroaster Phadrig Isaac Norman Henkle Emmannuel Ambroise Diggs. Now there’s a different name.

If you own goats, take a look at their pupils. They are actually rectangle and is the only animal to have that kind of eye structure. We learned a dog’s world isn’t only gray. Like people they can see colors, just fewer of them.

Who invented cotton candy? A dentist, a candy maker or a scientist. If you guessed dentist you guessed right and might qualify to be on our panel. There’s one food that never goes bad. It is honey. Long live honey. With our brains stuffed with all this new knowledge, we sat down to a wonderful Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. We got a special treat from the Family Dollar store and got to eat in the dining room (one person per table) which we hadn’t done since March. It was good to eat with our fellow residents.

For supper we had wild rice soup, egg salad sandwiches and white chocolate mousse. Something I’ve never eaten before. I’ll have seconds of that.

We watched the Macy’s Day Parade, the dog show and later the football game. I bet on the right team, the Washington team. I made $2.00.

Now the orange will disappear and red and green will emerge as Christmas looms ahead.

I hope you all had a blessed Thanksgiving-we did.

Lois Kilde