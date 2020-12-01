Glenhaven Happenings – 12-2-2020

Glenhaven News

Nov. 21-27

Deer hunting was in full swing this week. I’ve heard reports of some monster bucks, and also reports of seeing only does and fawns. Have to be in the right place at the right time, that’s for sure. One of our residents’ son saw a deer being chased by a wolf in the road ditch near Knapp. That’s not at all what I wanted to hear!

Warren Hanson, our maintenance man, got a dandy 11 pointer.

In room exercises were held on Monday morning, and in the afternoon we did November trivia, which centered on Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving. Residents of C household were able to come out of their rooms this week, so Gladys and Bev were our participants. The Veteran’s Day questions proved to be much more difficult than the Thanksgiving ones, but with a few extra hints they got most of those right, too. Good job, ladies! I, for one, never realized that G.I. stood for government issue.

Several residents enjoyed church services and special Thanksgiving services this week on Youtube. We still have some problems with the internet in certain rooms, but for the most part, it’s working out great. We appreciate those Pastors who are sending us their links to their services. The residents truly need your uplifting words at this point. They also appreciate the advent materials being sent to them.

Since C was able to be out with masks and social distancing, we played Bingo for the first time in quite some time in the C household. Everyone was happy to be playing once again.

Carol was doing her magic with the ladies’ hair on Wednesday. We also started putting up their art projects in their shadow boxes by their doors. This was the first of our indoor Christmas decorating, and they turned out fabulous. We will continue with decorating inside on Monday, after we take the turkeys down. Carol was also back at Havenwood this week for a Christmas craft afternoon.

According to Bev Thompson, the residents had a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings. Like most of us, Bev said she ate too much! Thanks to the kitchen for making the day special for everyone. Residents also received Thanksgiving letters and placemats from a group of students from the Hudson Willow River Elementary 3rd graders. They do this each year as a community service. We appreciate Linda Wagner and her class for their wonderful gift to the residents. We are hoping some of the residents will want to write back to their student. The art work on the placemats was amazing.

Here’s hoping all our readers had a wonderful Thanksgiving. Also hope you all survived “Black Friday”.