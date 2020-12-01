Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Thanksgiving Proclamation

With Thanksgiving having just passed, it might be useful in understanding how the celebration from Pilgrim times became an official federal holiday in the United States. Abraham Lincoln established the holiday by Presidential Proclamation while the nation was in the midst of a grim civil war with steep losses continuing to mount on both sides.

Abraham Lincoln’s words follow:

“It is the duty of nations as well as of men to own their dependence upon the overruling power of God; to confess their sins and transgressions in humble sorrow, yet with assured hope that genuine repentance will lead to mercy and pardon; and to recognize the sublime truth, announced in the Holy Scriptures and proven by all history, that those nations are blessed whose God is the Lord.

We know that by His divine law, nations, like individuals, are subjected to punishments and chastisements in this world. May we not justly fear that the awful calamity of civil war which now desolates the land may be a punishment inflicted upon us for our presumtuous sins, to the needful end of our national reformation as a whole people?

We nave been the recipients of tlie choicest bounties of heaven; wehave been preserved these many years in peace and prosperity; we have grown in numbers, wealth and power as no other nation has ever grown.

But we have forgotten God. We have forgotten the gracious hand which preserved us in peace and multiplied and enriched and strengthened us, and we have vainly imagined, in the deceitfulness of our hearts, that all these blessings were produced by some superior wisdom and virtue of our own. Intoxicated with unbroken success, we have become too self-sufficient to feel the necessity of redeeming and preserving grace, too proud to pray to the God that made us.

It has seemed to me fit and proper that God should be solemnly, reverently and gratefully acknowledged, as with one heart and one voice, by the whole American people. I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to our beneficient Father who dwelleth in the heavens.”

(signed)

A. Lincoln

October 3, 1863