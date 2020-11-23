Havenwood Scoop – 11-25-2020

Monday night football made some Viking fans happy. The Vikings are looking better, but then who cares? The Vikings fans do! Our next big day was Wednesday. We had exercises in the morning and a craft session in the afternoon. For crafts we made big candy canes with a candy cane wire frame and ribbon and beautiful bows. Carol Myers helped from Glenhaven. Everyone got to keep their creations and they now hang proudly on their doors. They really look festive.

After making our candy canes, we went to trivia time held in the lobby of Havenwood. At that session we learned a lot of new things like the fact that the Peregrine falcon is the fastest living creature. I thought John and Mary were the most popular names in the world but someone guessed Muhammad and he was right. It makes sense given the particulars on the world population. The most poisonous animal in the world is the box jellyfish. I thought it was the poison dart frog. Wrong again.

The only planet in the solar system that spins clockwise is Earth. If you like steak and shrimp keep in mind the heart is located in the head on the shrimp. When looking for flowers for your loved ones, go to Malaysia. They have the largest ones. I’ll get right on that.

And that was our trivia for the week. We wish you all a wonderful Thanksgiving. We’ll be having turkey and the works so don’t worry about us.

Adios Amigos!

Lois Kilde