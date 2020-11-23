Glenhaven Happenings – 11-25-2020

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Glenhaven News

Nov. 14-20

Well, the time has come for deer hunting, or as it’s known in Wisconsin, “The Wearin’ of the Orange”.

Good luck to all you hunters out there, and please be safe. If you can’t find any deer in the woods, just look close to any road!

This week we did a lot of Christmas crafting, both at Glenhaven and Havenwood. Residents and tenants worked on decorated Christmas trees, snowflakes, candy canes and tree ornaments. We also put the Christmas fabric up in their cubbies so they can be decorated. I don’t normally like to do that before Thanksgiving, but since we can’t do a lot of things right now, thought we might as well get a head start. Our next project will probably be our gnomes.

We had our church services on Youtube on Tuesday. Both Pastor Jonathan and Pastor Bob are putting their services on there, as well as Bible study with Pastor Jonathan.

Our in-house beauty shop was in full swing on Wednesday. The ladies look great!

Care conferences were held on Thursday via telephone. Carol did exercises in the morning, and manicures and snacks in the afternoon.

Friday we enjoyed popcorn, and residents decorated some more trees, angels and snowflakes for their cubbies. We also hung up some Christmas lights outside in the afternoon. We probably won’t have very many days this nice for a long time.

We appreciate the Family Dollar for the donation of candy bars. They’ll be on their trays on Thanksgiving Day. We also appreciate the buttons from Jackie Brathal. The colors are great. They’ll be put to good use.

Happy Birthday this week to Fran Knopps!

Glenhaven would like to extend their sympathies to the family of Lloyd Holten. He was a great gentleman, and the biggest Packer fan you will ever find. Rest in peace, Lloyd.

Have a Happy Thanksgiving everybody!