Havenwood Scoop – 11-18-2020

As many of you know or may not know, we have been quarantined to our rooms for two weeks. This has made it hard to do Activities so we didn’t do much until Wednesday. On Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. we were told we could finally leave our rooms.

After much reveling in the hall we celebrated by playing bingo. The prizes were donated by the daughters of Birdie Moe. Thank you! We must point out also that Veteran’s Day was on Wednesday.

Apparently in the 1950’s a shoe salesman from Emporia, Kansas didn’t think Armistice Day did it justice, so ultimately in 1954 President Eisenhower changed the name to Veteran’s Day.

With that for a preface we would like to thank all of you out there who are veterans. We appreciate all you did and hope you get the proper recognition you deserve. Since we played bingo on Wednesday, we didn’t have our trivia hour, but I have some in my back pocket.

For you Elvis Presley fans (Doris Berends) out there I have some trivia on him. Elvis Aaron Presley was an identical twin to Jesse Aaron Presley, who was still born. In 1946 for his 11th birthday he begged for a bicycle but his mother convinced him to accept a guitar instead. He participated in his first talent contest at age eleven. It was safer and less expensive ($12.95) at the Tupelo Hardware Store, and that’s how it all got started. During high school he continued to play the guitar. While teachers did complain that Elvis had a problem staying awake in class, it had nothing to do with his devotion to music. Forever committed to helping his parents, he had taken a job from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. When his parents learned of the situation, they forced him to quit his job. Following graduation from high school, Elvis had aspirations to train as an apprentice electrician. After an incident in which Elvis’ employer Precision Tool forced him to cut his hair, Elvis found a job as a truck driver for Crown Electric. Despite his unorthodox hairstyle, Elvis endeared himself to the owners with his polite and respectful manner. They were amused at the amount of time he spent tending to his hair.

Moving ahead to 1964 Elvis became a great humanitarian also. He purchased President Roosevelt’s presidential yacht, the USS Potomac. Intending it to be donated to the March of Dimes for charity. Due to the costs involved in maintaining the yacht, the March of Dimes declined the gift. And that’s only the tip of the iceberg of what I know about Elvis, but for the time and space I’ll stop here.

Friday we had bingo again and we’re glad to have the Baking Club up and running again. As usual they didn’t disappoint.

Until next week,

Lois Kilde