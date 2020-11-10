Havenwood Scoop – 11-11-2020

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Since its November it’s time for turkey talk. Speaking of talking, only the male turkey gobbles.

In bowling, three strikes in a row is called a “turkey.” Likely because in the early 1900’s a turkey was often the prize for accomplishing the feat.

Depending on an adult male turkey’s mood, the colors of the skin on it’s neck and head can change to different colors of red, white or blue. Sounds pretty patriotic to me.

Turkeys can run up to 20 miles per hour and fly short distances at up to 55 mph. Wild turkeys have a wing span of 4-5’ comprised of 3500 feathers.

IF you have a turkey you don’t need a meteorologist. When a turkey stands with its back to the wind so that its feathers ruffle, a storm is coming.

Also, turkeys perched on trees and refuse to come down indicates snow.

Sounds like it would be worth it to have a turkey around.

Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin ate roast turkey in foil packets for their first meal on the Moon.

And lastly, what is a baby turkey called? A poult, you are right! Good job, audience.

Now that you’ve been enlightened on turkeys, we’ll check in on what’s been happening in Havenwood. Of course, we’ll start out with the Packers and Vikings games on Sunday. Two for the price of one. It was a good game but alas for the Green Bay Packers it wasn’t meant to be. Maybe next time. The one good thing that an employee had a special treat for us, cheesecake. That helped.

Moving along in the new month of November we set our clocks backward and move forward. This week’s highlight was the Presidential election on November 3rd. That was interesting to say the least.

We continue to get tested for COVID-19 two times a week. They do a good job of watching for us in Havenwood. In fact, they work very hard at keeping us safe.

Well it’s Wednesday (yawn) and we still don’t know the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Patience is the key work now.

In the afternoon on Wednesday we had Trivia Time. The topic was on a variety of topics.

For instance, another name for a litter of kittens is kindle. The sea creature that doesn’t travel in a school is the eel. If you see hundreds of grasshoppers approaching (God forbid) you’d be correct if you called them a cloud.

A “coteries” refers to a group of prairie dogs (why of course!) A group of crows can be called a murder. (A what?)

Crash is the name of a group of rhinos.

If you don’t know what to call a group of goldfish, call them a troubling. Leather back turtles like to snack on jellyfish. Poor little jellyfish. And lastly a group of flamingos is called a stand. That makes sense with those long legs.

How’s that for deepening your knowledge on such matters.

We would like to extend birthday greetings to Lorraine Palewicz, Gladys Rud and Fran Knopps all of them had birthdays in November.

Maybe by the time you read this we’ll know who our next President will be. Then again, maybe not!

Have a great week!

Lois Kilde