Glenwood City Library hosting pair of fall events

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The Glenwood City Public Library will be sponsoring a pair of upcoming events.

Share the Warmth Winter Clothing Drive

The library will be hosting a winter clothing drive until the end of November. Please consider donating your new or gently used winter coats, snow pants/bibs, scarves, boots, waterproof gloves/mittens, and hats.

Make a donation and you will be added to a drawing to win a basket of goodies!

Light up Glenwood City

Break out your inner Clark Griswold and light up Glenwood City!

With a new library building on the horizon, the library is looking at raising money for the new building for furniture, shelving, additional computers, and much more.

So help us light up Glenwood City with Christmas lights! Decorate your house any way you want, the more lights the better! 1st prize is $200 Chamber Bucks.

To participate:

1. Fill out an entry form with the library with your $10 entry fee.

2. Decorate and light up your home

3. From December 1st-22nd, the community can drive around and look at all the beautiful lights. The library will design a map of all the locations that are participating.

4. Vote for your favorite Christmas Display of lights and submit your vote by calling 715-265-7443, Facebook Message, or emailing gclibrary@glenwoodcitylibrary.org. The last day to vote will be December 22nd.

5. 1st Prize for the location with the most votes is $200 in Chamber Bucks!

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and the Glenwood City Area Chamber of Commerce.