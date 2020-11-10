Glenhaven Happenings – 11-11-2020

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Glenhaven News

Oct. 31-Nov. 6

What a gorgeous week we have had! Spent a lot of time outside cleaning up the grounds. If this could only stay around until about April.

Halloween was pretty low key around here, as we couldn’t have trick or treaters. We instead gave candy out to the employees and their children. We also had candy jars at the various areas of the building for residents, tenants, and employees to guess the amount of candy. The person who came the closest to the number, which was 529 was the winner. Our resident/tenant winner at Havenwood/Grand Oaks was Lois Kilde-she was only off by one! She guessed 530. Staff winner was Deb Olson, who guessed 535, and our Resident winner for Glenhaven was Ruth Huber with a guess of 360.

Halloween cupcakes were an afternoon treat for the entire campus.

Rose and John McCutchin brought the treats for staff. They were fattening, but boy were they good!

Pastor Jonathan featured another Bible Study session for residents to enjoy. Several also listened to church services on Youtube on Tuesday.

Carol went around to the households and held in-room Resident Council on Tuesday, so residents could tell us any issues they were having. We also sent around some Presidential Trivia, in observance of Election Day. Our residents and tenants were offered absentee voting, and many took part.

Since we need to do activities in the rooms, we switched up the suet project to a painting project instead. We didn’t think housekeeping would appreciate a bunch of bird seed on the carpet.

Exercises were held on Thursday morning, and residents worked on Christmas decorations for the cubbies by their room doors in the afternoon. I couldn’t believe it, but Fleet Farm already had live trees for sale.

Popcorn was enjoyed on Friday morning, and we attended to the birds and plants. In the afternoon we had our Halloween treats that we had planned to do the week before, but circumstances didn’t allow. We had pretzels dipped in bark and decorated for Halloween, and orange soda to drink. Residents loved it!

Happy Birthday this week to Lorraine Palewicz and Gladys Rud!

The Glenwood library graciously gave us a “to go” box of items to make gnomes for Christmas. This will be one of our next craft projects. Thank you, library!

Everyone here at Glenhaven expresses our deepest sympathy to the family of Julie Brunkhorst. She will be missed. She was a very crafty lady who loved making things for her kids and grandkids.