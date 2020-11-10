GC Public Library cuts hours

Please enter your login information to view this article.

GLENWOOD CITY — Budget cuts due to COVID-19 have resulted in only Librarian Katie Schneider working. Therefore, the Glenwood City Public Library has had to reduce its operating hours.

Beginning on Monday, November 9 and continuing until further notice, the library’s new hours are: Monday Noon – 5 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., closed Wednesday, Thursday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and closed Saturday and Sunday.