GC school board sets tax levy, makes long term investment

GLENWOOD CITY—The School board Monday evening approved the tax levy to support the district for the coming year. The also approved transferring some $150,000 into long-term investments.

District Superintendent Tim Johnson presented the board with the proposed tax levy needed to support the proposed budget that the board will address at their November 9th meeting. The tax levy is set at $2,835,436, which is about $182,000 more than the tax levy needed to support the current year. He said that all municipal clerks will be notified next week of the rate.

Johnson explained how the administration put together the budget and tax levy request. He noted, “There were not a lot of surprises.”

Looking to improve the amount of money the district receives from its monetary deposits, Johnson requested the board for permission to move $150,000 into an investment account in hopes of receiving more interest that is currently available. The board approved transferring $50,000 from the Capital fund and $100,000 from the Community Education fund. Johnson explained that these are excess funds that the school will not need for the next five years.

High School Principal Patrick Gretzlock informed the board about Homecoming week, that is going on this week and that they held the crowning of the Will Eggert as King and Yasmin Leandro-Mendez as Queen. Gretzlock noted to the board that the new king made a decree that all student attend the homecoming game against Turtle Lake this Friday evening, with the king saying “that the virus can’t hold us back.” Gretzlock noted that face masks will be required and that the school is taking steps to meet the social distance requirements.

Gretzlock also informed the board that three local athletics will be participating in the state Cross County event this weekend. He also congratulated the girl’s volleyball team in winning their first conference championship. And, he spoke about the winter sports schedule, telling the board that the wrestling season will be limited to seven matches and that the team can only have one match a week. As for basketball, it is limited to 20 games and Gretzlock noted that they will not be traveling more than 60 miles for any event.

Gretzlock also praised Brenda Johnson for her work with communicating with families over the virtual learning program.

The board spent some time discussing with Nicole Brite and Johnson over an update on the Health Office. Johnson informing the board that the school is not required to have a registered nurse on staff, but they do need a medical advisor. Later in the meeting the board approved to post a school nurse contracted service

Elementary/Middle School principal Betsy Haltinner spoke about the school’s third annual Unity Day and how they handled it. She also noted that Grandparents’ Day was cancelled and that they are having items for family activities, so student can take home and use over the holidays.

In other action the board approved the following: resignation of Jodi Main as School Nurse; Cassandra Prieve as High School yearbook advisor; Megan Jeske as a substitute teacher; Hadin DeSmith as Boy’s C Team basketball coach; and Dennis Hoff as a full time custodian.