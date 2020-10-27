Body cam footage may determine motion filed concerning man who crashed motorcycle in GC

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

HUDSON — Depending on what missing footage shows from a police officer’s body camera, the St. Croix County district attorney’s office may concede on a motion to suppress statements in the case of New Richmond man who crashed his motorcycle in Glenwood City.

Steven Tudahl, 37, appeared from the St. Croix County jail before Judge Edward Vlack for a court hearing October 22.

Tudahl’s attorney, Jeremiah Harrelson, filed a motion with the court to suppress statements on October 21.

Assistant District Attorney Karl Anderson told the judge that the body camera footage is missing, and depending on what the footage shows, the district attorney’s office would concede the motion, according to online court records.

Anderson requested a hearing in 45 days to allow time for the body camera footage to be produced and provided to Harrelson.

A hearing on the motion to suppress is scheduled for December 11.

Anderson also told the court that Tudahl is being held on a probation revocation and that a revocation hearing is scheduled for November 17.

Harrelson said he is looking into the status of Tudahl’s treatment court application in view of a possible veto by the state and said he may file a motion for the court to overrule the veto.

Homicide

Tudahl pleaded guilty in August of 2009 to a felony count of homicide by the negligent operation of a vehicle and was sentenced to five years in state prison and five years of extended supervision, according to online court records.

In addition, the judge sentenced Tudahl to complete eight hours of community service on the anniversary of the accident each year during the years of extended supervision.

Tudahl also pleaded guilty to two counts of negligent driving causing bodily harm with a reckless driving modifier and was sentenced to one year in prison, sentence withheld, on one count, and sentenced to one year and six months in prison on the other count, along with one year of extended supervision to be served consecutively to the extended supervision on the homicide charge and one year of extended supervision to be served concurrently.

All together, Tudahl was, in effect, sentenced to serve six and a half years in prison and six years of extended supervision and was still on extended supervision at the time he crashed his motorcycle in Glenwood City.

During the sentencing hearing in 2009, the judge ordered Tudahl to maintain absolute sobriety and to not use or possess any alcohol, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia or controlled substances.

According to news stories, Tudahl’s fiancee, Larissa Dawn Christensen, age 27, of Glenwood City, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene after the Ford Explorer Tudahl was driving crossed the center line in March of 2009 near the intersection of state Highway 63 and county Highway S and collided with a vehicle driven by Amy Dwyer, age 26, of Clear Lake.

The news story notes that Tudahl, age 26, of Woodville, did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the accident.

Noah Dwyer, age 5, suffered a severed spine during the collision and is permanently paralyzed, while his sister, Jaydin, ended up with a broken leg and bruises. Amy Dwyer was wearing a seatbelt, and the two children were in child car seats, according to the news story.

The news article also notes that Tudahl’s blood alcohol level was .04 percent and was under the legal limit of .08 percent.

Motorcycle crash

According to a report from the Glenwood City Police Department, at around 7:30 p.m. August 26, Officer Adam Malean was on duty on West Oak Street and could hear what sounded like a loud motorcycle revving its engine near the 100 block of East Oak Street.

Officer Malean parked near the motorcycle, and as he was getting out of his vehicle, the man shook his head and sped off, driving around the squad car, headed west.

The officer witnessed the motorcycle crash at the intersection of West Oak and Syme Avenue. When he arrived at the crash site, the man, later identified as Steven Tudahl, was already standing up, lifting the motorcycle and attempting to flee again. Tudahl managed to put the motorcycle in drive and then drove into the passenger side of the squad car, causing a dent and a cracked windshield.

The officer asked Tudahl if he was willing to perform a sobriety test because Tudahl had said he’d been drinking and because of the odor of intoxicants, and Tudahl agreed, according to the report.

Judge Vlack set a cash bail of $1,000 for Tudahl on August 27.