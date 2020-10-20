GC girls, Williams advance to CC sectional

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX — In the attempt to have fewer runners in the same area, the WIAA created a subsectional cross country race to have smaller sectionals. Almost as if there were a regional race.

Both Glenwood City and Boyceville ran Monday afternoon, October 19th at the Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax in less than ideal weather conditions with temperatures in the mid 30s and light snow falling.

The subsectional race was set up in two flights, with the times merged to determine who would move on to the sectional. Both the Hilltoppers and the Bulldogs were in flight one along with Spring Valley, Elmwood/Plum City, Clear Lake and Prairie Farm. Flight two consisted of Colfax, Cadott, McDonell Central, Immanuel Lutheran and New Auburn. Only the top two teams from the eleven mentioned teams and the top five runners who were not on one of those two teams would move on to the sectional meet in Durand this Saturday, October 24th. They will go against runners from the other subsectional held at Osseo-Fairchild yesterday.

For the girls, the teams from Glenwood City and Colfax are moving on. Colfax took the top spot with 37 points to the Toppers 44 points. For the boys, McDonell Central with 55 points and Spring Valley with 67 will be moving on. The Hilltoppers’ JJ Williams will advance as one of those top five runners. He was the only local boy to advance.

In the girls’ races, Molly Heidorn from Colfax was the top runner with a time of 19:41.23. The Toppers then had the next three runners: Bella Simmons (20:01.69), Kendall Schutz (20:35.06) and Kinzie Strong (21:02.36). The rest of the Topper team finished with Natasha DeSmith in 19th, Gabby Moede 25th, Ella Knops 32nd, and Samantha Peterson 33rd.

For Boyceville, Haylee Rasmussen was the top Dawg to finish with a time of 23:30.81 in 18th place. She was followed by Jaden Stevens in 22nd, Sarah Stoveren 36th, Rachel Montgomery 44th and Shiloh Wheeldon 48th.

As mentioned previously, Topper JJ Williams, a sophomore, is moving on. He placed third with a time of 17:12.34. Next in for the Toppers was Elek Anderson in 13th, followed by Henry Wallin 36th, Anthony Nelson 37th, Henry Draxler 45th and Jacob Flettre 46th.

The Bulldogs’ only senior, Nathan Corr, capped off his high school running career in 20th place with a time of 19:10.79. The only other boys’ runner for the Bulldogs, freshman Noah Evenson, finished in 44th.

Results

Girls: 2. Simmons 20:01.69 GC, 3. Schutz 20:35.06 GC, 4. Strong 21:02.36 GC, 18. Rasmussen 23:30.81 BV, 19. DeSmith 23:35.69 GC, 22. Stevens 23:48.95 BV, 25. Moede 23:50.65 GC, 32. Knops 24:43.63 GC, 33. Peterson 24:46.52 GC, 36. Stoveren 25:26.80 BV, 44. Montgomery 28:15.87 BV, 48. Wheeldon 30:48.88 BV.

Girls’ Team scores: 1. Colfax 37, 2. Glenwood City 44, 3. Spring Valley 91, 4. Cadott 114, 5. McDonell Central 116, 6. Boyceville 138, 7. Clear Lake 140.

Boys: 3. Williams 17:12.34 GC, 13. Anderson 18:24.02 GC, 20. Corr 19:10.79 BV, 36. Wallin 21:00.43 GC, 37. An. Nelson 21:07.47 GC, 44. Evenson 22:21.89 BV, 45. Draxler 22:32.95 GC, 46. Fletrre 22:40.18 GC.

Boys’ Team scores: 1. McDonell 55, 2. Spring Valley 67, 3. Clear Lake 72, 4. Cadott 91, 5. Colfax 102, 6. Glenwood City 123, 7. Immanuel Lutheran 173.