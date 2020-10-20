GC garners six all-conference honors; BV’s Corr is second team at D-SC cross country meet

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

DURAND — Both the Boyceville Bulldogs and the Glenwood City Hilltoppers participated in the 2020 Dunn-St. Croix Conference cross country meet held Thursday, October 15th at Rolling Green Golf course in Durand. In this year of COVID-19, this was the first time that all eight conference teams had the chance to run against each other.

A pair of new team champions were crowned as the Durand girls unseated four-time reigning titlist Glenwood City, who placed third, and the Spring Valley boys knocked off two-time champion Elk Mound.

Colfax’s Molly Heidorn and Durand’s Parker Schneider repeated as individual champions for the girls and boys respectively.

Boyceville

For the Bulldogs, who have been short of runners all season, only five runners combined boys and girls ran in Thursday’s conference meet.

Senior Nathan Corr was the lone boys’ runner and the only Bulldog to bring home all-conference honors. Corr placed 14th with a time of 19:07.42 which was enough for second team. This is the third consecutive year that Corr has been a part of the second team at conference.

In response to this accomplishment, Bulldog head coach Corey Day remarked, “It was bittersweet, as Nathan has been a staple of the boys’ cross country program. With many of his teammates remote learning and not participating this year it has been a challenge. Nathan has a great attitude and made the most of the situation. It truly has been an uphill battle, and I am glad he was able to have some accolades added to his career.”

For the Boyceville girls, Haylee Rasmussen was the first Bulldog to cross the line in the 22nd spot with a time of 24:18.28. Teammate Jaden Stevens came in 27th while Rachel Montgomery and Shiloh Wheeldon were 41st and 43rd, respectively.

“The girls ran hard, running similar times to the previous week on a more difficult course,” stated Day. “I was very pleased with their effort. We were short one for a team.”

“I am excited to have this whole group back together next year with a few up and coming runners under them. We need to continue to improve and these girls could be a strong team in 2021,” added Coach Day.

Glenwood City

For the Hilltoppers, both the boys’ and the girls’ team finished in third place.

Durand was the top girls’ team while Spring Valley led the boys’ teams.

Glenwood City head coach, Matthew Schutz stated, “Even though both teams respectfully placed third in the race, I was expecting better in overall placings with some of our runners. However, we were finally able to run against more teams and competition, and that one race should help as we move on to sub-sectionals Monday.”

As for those individual placings, for the boys, JJ Williams was the first Topper to cross the line in third at 17:49.33. He was outpaced by Durand’s Parker Schneider in first with a time of 16:42.75 and Spring Valley’s Charlie Maier in second with a time of 17:38.81.

Austin Nelson took the eighth spot followed by Elek Anderson in eleventh, Jacob Flettre in twenty-fourth and Henry Wallin in thirty-first.

On the girls side, it was Colfax’s Molly Heidorn taking top honors with a time of 20:12.25 just sixteen seconds ahead of the Lady Topper’s Bella Simmons. Kendall Schutz came in fourth and Kinzie Strong in eighth. Rounding out the top five were Gabby Moede in the twenty-third spot and Natasha DeSmith in twenty-fifth.

The Hilltoppers’ top three runners for both the boys and the girls took home all-conference honors. First team distinction went to JJ Williams, Bella Simmons and Kendall Schutz. Second team honors were bestowed on Austin Nelson, Elek Anderson and Kinzie Strong. “I’m very proud of their accomplishments,” concluded Coach Schutz.

Due to the coronavirus, the WIAA has created a subsectional race to cut down on the number of teams at sectionals. This race was run on Monday, October 19 at the Whitetail Golf Course near Colfax. Please see accompanying article for results. The top two teams and first five individual from non-qualifying teams will advance to the Division 3 sectional to be held this Saturday, October 24 back at the Rolling Greens GC in Durand with a tentative starting time of noon.

Results

Boys: 3. JJ Williams 17:49.33 GC, 8. Aus. Nelson 18:18.52 GC, 11. Anderson 18:43.09 GC, 14. Corr 19:07.42 BV, 24. Flettre 20:07.52 GC, 31. Wallin 21:18.09 GC, 36. Ant. Nelson 22:12.10 GC, 37. Draxler 22:28.29 GC.

Boys’ Team scores: 1. Spring Valley 43, 2. Elk Mound 54, 3. Glenwood City 70, 4. Durand 87, 5. Colfax 88.

Girls: 2. Simmons 20:28.31 GC, 4. Schutz 21:05.41 GC, 8. Strong 21:40.19 GC, 22. Rasmussen 24:18.28 BV, 23. Moede 24:20.89 GC, 25. DeSmith 24:36.64 GC, 27. Stevens 24:45.3 BV, 30. Knops 25:15.75 GC, 36. Peterson 25:54.03 GC, 41. Montgomery 29:21.88 BV, 43. Wheeldon 32:56.5 BV.