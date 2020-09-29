GC Schools welcome a dozen new staff members for 2020-21

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City School District has added a dozen new members to its teaching and support staff for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Joining the district’s teaching staff are Cassandra Jasper (middle school language arts), Nanette Goodman (marketing and business) and Kelsie Ashleson (kindergarten) along with new support staff members Mandy Kohler (elementary administrative assistant), Samantha Schreiber (administrative assistant), Nikki Johnson (Hilltopper Hangtime/Tiny Toppers), Tiffany Fox (para educator), Judy Peskar (para educator), Carol Quinn (custodian), Joe Stack (custodian), Deanna McGee (food service) and Chad Seibel (internet and technology).

Below are profiles written by each new member.

Cassandra Jasper, MS Language Arts Teacher

Hello! I am Ms. Jasper, a recent graduate of UW-Eau Claire and the new English Language Arts teacher for grades 7 and 8. Before going to college I went to a rural school myself. In fact, I went to school in Glenwood City for kindergarten and first grade. I transferred schools to Elk Mound and lived between Glenwood City and Elk Mound until I was 14. As Bon Jovi says, “who says you can’t go home?” It is great to be back. As one would expect, I love reading. I feel that English Language Arts gives people the opportunity to experience the world as well as other people’s perspectives all from where they are sitting. The ability to engage in such a diverse set of experiences is exactly what I love about it. I am also passionate about social-emotional learning, mental health, and the arts.

Nanette Goodman, Business and Marketing Teacher

Hello GCSD, my name is Nanette Goodman and I will be the Business and Marketing Education teacher this year. I’ve been in the teaching field for 20 years and have enjoyed seeing the “ahhhh” moments that students get when they learn something new. Some things I like to do outside of school are: play with my great dane, Freyja, she loves going for walks and playing with tennis balls. I also like being with family and friends, enjoying the outdoors, cooking, doing puzzles, and watching movies. I can’t wait to meet everyone, see you soon and enjoy your summer!

Kelsie Ashleson, Kindergarten Teacher

My name is Kelsie Ashleson, and I am beyond excited to be teaching kindergarten in Glenwood City! I am UW Stout graduate with a degree in Early Childhood Education. This will be my seventh year teaching kindergarten. My previous six years I taught in Farmington, MN where I was born and raised. Last year my husband, Kevin, and I, had our first baby! I decided to take one year off from teaching to stay home with our sweet girl.

Shortly after Presley was born, Kevin and I relocated our family from Minnesota to Downing, WI across from where Kevin grew up. We built our forever home on 3 acres previously owned by his grandfather.

Besides teaching, you might find me running around town! I am a marathoner and previous cross country runner, and grew up a competitive figure skater! I’ve also found a new love for cooking new recipes and gardening while home with Presley.

Mandy Kohler, Elementary Administrative Assistant

Hello my name is Amanda Kohler, please call me Mandy. I am the new Administrative Assistant in the Elementary Office. I live here in Glenwood City with my husband Frank, and our kids Gus, Gabe, Victor, Veronica and Matilda. We also have a couple of crazy cats. I am originally from Boyd, WI. I grew up on a small dairy farm with my four siblings. I attended the University of WI-River Falls, majoring in Sociology and minoring in Criminal Justice. I worked as a special education para for ten years, and then as a Middle School Office/ Food Service Para for the past five years. My hobbies include knitting, crocheting, sewing, and other crafty activities. I also enjoy camping and traveling with my family. I look forward to meeting all of you!

Samantha Schreiber, Administrative Assistant

Hello everyone! My name is Samantha. I’m very excited to be joining the administrative team at the Glenwood City School District. I’m eager to have the opportunity to help students thrive and be successful. I was born and raised in Menomonie, WI. My parents and grandparents and most of my family are from the Glenwood City area. In my spare time I enjoy going up to my family’s camper in Balsam Lake and playing yard games, fishing and relaxing. In the fall and spring I like to go hunting with my father and grandfathers. I’m looking forward to meeting each of you within the Glenwood City School District!

Nikki Johnson, Hilltopper Hangtime / Tiny Toppers

Hello! I will be teaching in the Hilltopper Hangtime/Tiny Toppers room this year! I taught 4k in New Richmond the last two years and have been a substitute teacher for the district in the past. I am also currently the Glenwood City high school cheerleading coach. I love to spend time with my dog, Beau. He is a one year old Siberian Husky that loves to run and play. I love reading and have recently taken up kayaking and gardening. My favorite things include: coffee, glitter, tacos and chocolate. I am the middle of three children in my family. My father was enlisted in the air force for seventeen years before we moved to Glenwood City for my senior year of high school. I have lived in Idaho, California, Japan and North Dakota. My mother grew up here and I love the small-town kindness that Glenwood City has to offer. I enjoy learning new things and hope to share that passion for learning with all of my students.

Tiffany Fox, Para Educator

Before moving to Glenwood City 8 years ago I was a stylist at Cost Cutters for 10 years then became a stay at home mom. I have a husband and 3 children, 2 daughters and 1 son. I enjoy taking trips with my husband, Isaac, to see waterfalls and lighthouses. I am a coffee fanatic, hardly ever without a cup in my hand! One of my passions is sewing and creating things to take to craft shows that I am a part of. I absolutely love kids and helping people, so becoming a part of the Glenwood City school family last winter was perfect for me.

Judy Peskar, Para Educator

My husband Randy and I have been married for 36 years. We bought our farm in Emerald in 1992, moving here from River Falls. We worked side by side in our farm business from dairy to now crop farming and raising some mini goats. The goats are just for fun! After we sold our cows in 2011 we turned our barn into a magical place, our private party barn. It’s a place that we have hosted our children’s weddings, graduation parties, or most every family get together we have, we seem to end up there. We also hosted our last two kids’ Jr Prom Dances here. Great memories! Our five kids, ages 20 to 34 have all been students at Glenwood City School from grade school to graduation. I am also blessed to be a grandma to eight fantastic grandkids, five of whom are attending GC. I worked as a substitute para for a short time in the 1990s, have been an involved parent, volunteering and cheering on the Hilltoppers! I am really looking forward to working with the kids at Glenwood City School as a Special Education Paraprofessional.

Carol Quinn, Evening Custodian

Prior to coming to Glenwood City, I was a part-time custodian at Boyceville. I have also done factory work. I like to do scrapbooking and all kinds of crafts. I am married to Ron Quinn and we have lived in Knapp for 21 years and now have just bought a house in Connorsville. We have 4 girls and 13 grandchildren who keep us pretty busy.

Joe Stack, Evening Custodian

I grew up in Glenwood City and I am a GC graduate. I farmed right out of high school and have had various jobs since then. I have three daughters that live all over the country along with 6 grandchildren. My oldest will be returning to Glenwood City in the next year. Looking forward to being a part of the Glenwood City School District.

Deanna McGee, Food Service

Hi. I go by Didi and have lived in Glenwood City area my whole life. We farmed for 28 years. I retired from the post office in 2018 after 22 years. I have 7 grandchildren that I enjoy very much and do a lot with. I really enjoy being retired but it was getting a little boring so I thought working in the school distict would be fun and I could see some of my grandchildren too!

Chad Seibel, Internet & Technology

I grew up in Bloomer and graduated from Bloomer High. After graduation I joined the United States Air Force where I trained in electronic avionics, RADAR, and camera systems. After the military I worked in electronic repair until I was hired on with Silicon Graphics (who had bought out Cray Research super computers) which is now HP as an Engineering Tech. In 4 years at SGI I survived 8 layoffs but not the 9th. I then went back to school at Chippewa Valley Technical Collage for Information Technology and Information Software while working at RealityWorks (Baby Think it Over). Once I finished school I took a job at Processed Metals Innovators/PMI in Bloomer where I’ve been the IT Manager for the last 14 years until coming onboard at GCSD. I still live in Bloomer with my wife and 2 daughters (8 and 2.5 years old). I know these are strange times but I look forward to meeting everyone of you in time and hope I can be an asset to the district!