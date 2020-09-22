Williams and Simmons come in first for GC; Boyceville girls take second

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY – In their second Dunn-St. Croix West Pod Cross Country meet of the season, both the Boyceville Bulldogs and the Glenwood City Hilltoppers ran out at Glen Hills Park this past Thursday, September 17th along with Spring Valley and Elmwood/Plum City.

It was another good race for both teams as many runners improved upon their times from the previous week. A pair of Glenwood City runners took top individual honors with Bella Simmons taking the top place in the girls’ race while JJ Williams scored first in the boys’ competition.

Spring Valley nipped the Hilltoppers for the boys’ team title while the Glenwood City girls continued to dominate with a 19-40 win over runner-up Boyceville.

Glenwood City

In their first home meet in ten years, the Hilltoppers did not disappoint the home crowd with the girls’ team winning the event and the boys taking the top three out of the first four individual spots.

Head coach Matthew Schutz stated, “It was a beautiful night for a race.”

He went on to say, “It was exciting holding an event in such a great location. Many positive comments from runners. I’d like to give a big shout out to the Glen Hills Park staff for their work on mowing, trimming, and filling in holes throughout the course.”

For the girls, Bella Simmons was the first to cross the finish line in a time of 20:55.2. Kendall Schutz was about forty seconds behind in second with Kinzie Strong about thirty seconds behind her to finish in third. Coach Schutz remarked that these ladies dominated the race coming in well before the fourth place runner, Lydia Hannack from Spring Valley.

Natasha DeSmith and Ella Knops rounded out the top five for Glenwood.

According to Schutz, the boys’ race was similar to the one in Spring Valley but the boys were able to close the gap in the scoring as a team. Last week, Spring Valley had a score of 28 which was the same for this week. However the Hilltoppers were able to knock off four points from there score last week for a score of 31 this week.

JJ Williams came in first again with a time of 17:32.3. Austin Nelson crossed the line in third, followed by Elek Anderson in fourth place. Henry Wallin and Anthony Nelson completed the top five coming in 14th and 17th, respectively.

Coach Schutz noted that Williams was able to pull away from the top Spring Valley runner well before the end of the race to take first. His time was a new PR (personal record) as well.

“Austin and Elek ran well with new PRs for them as well,” noted Schutz.

As for the girls, Schutz stated that they continue to run well with most taking times off from their first race in Spring Valley.

Boyceville

Bulldogs’ head coach Corey Day was pleased with his runners’ performance at the meet stating that all the high school kids showed improvement from last week to this week.

For the boys, Day commented that Nathan Corr ran much faster this week (19:08.5) and looks to be improving.

He went on to say that freshman Noah Evenson ran a very respectable time besting last weeks’ time by three minutes. “He saved too much his first race and made the proper adjustments this week.”

The Lady Dawgs placed second again this week with Haylee Rasmussen the top Dawg to cross the line in fifth place with a time of 24:08.5. Coach Day noted that she ran a great race. Sarah Stoveren finished in 7th place with Jaden Stevens on her heels in 8th.

Middle School

This week was the first competition for the middle school runners and both teams should be proud of their runners as they show a lot of potential as future varsity runners.

The Glenwood boys dominated the race having eight out of the top nine runners. They easily took first in the team competition. Ilan Anderson was the first to cross the line for the middle school boys.

On the girls’ side, Boyceville’s Ashlynn Maska won the race followed by Glenwood’s Kylie Main in second. The Boyceville girls won the team competition with 33 points followed closely by Glenwood City with 36 points.

The teams aren’t scheduled to run again until October 1st at Spring Valley.

RESULTS

Boys:

1. Williams 17:32.3 GC, 3. Aus. Nelson 17:55.9 GC, 4. Anderson 18:27.8 GC, 7. Corr 19:08.5 BV, 14. Wallin 21:23.4 GC, 16. Evenson 21:36.2 BV, 17. Ant. Nelson 21:48.7 GC, 21. Booth 23:14.9 GC, 22. Draxler 23:45.2 GC.

Teams:

1. Spring Valley 28, 2. Glenwood City 31.

Girls:

1. Simmons 20:55.2 GC, 2. Schutz 21:34.4 GC, 3. Strong 22:06.9 GC, 5. Rasmussen 24:08.5 BV, 6. DeSmith 25:02.4 GC, 7. Stoveren 25:10.9 BV, 8. Stevens 25:18.7 BV, 11. Knops 26:17.2 GC, 12. Hannah 27:22.4 GC, 13. McCarthy 27:49.8 GC, 15. Millermon 29:27.6 GC, 16. Montgomery 31:27.1 BV, 17. Wheeldon 32:51.8 BV.

Teams: 1. Glenwood City 19, 2. Boyceville 40.